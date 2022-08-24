We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Naturya Organic Greens Blend 250G

Naturya Organic Greens Blend 250G
Product Description

  Organic Green Superblend
  Enjoy as part of a varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  An invigorating blend of spirulina, chlorella and hemp protein to protect against oxidative stress and contribute to muscle maintenance*
  Immunity
  Zinc contributes to the normal function of the immune system
  Protection from Oxidative Stress
  Zinc contributes to the protection of cells from oxidative stress
  Muscle
  Protein contributes to the growth and maintenance of muscle mass
  Organic Green Superblend

Our Organic Green Superblend brings together five powerful green superfoods in a clean, fresh tasting blend with the zingy sweetness of pineapple to help you get your daily greens.
  The bioactive supergiant spirulina is combined with cracked-cell chlorella, vibrant wheat and barley grasses and nutrient-dense hemp protein, with each real food ingredient carefully grown and harvested to ensure a high quality and nutrient-dense hit. Each serving is high in zinc to support the immune system and protect the body against oxidative stress, high in protein to build and maintain lean muscle as well as providing a high source of fibre.
  High in zinc to support the immune system and protect the body against oxidative stress
  High in protein to build and maintain lean muscle as well as providing a high source of fibre
Information

Ingredients

Wheatgrass Powder, Hemp Protein Powder (30%), Barleygrass Powder, Pineapple Powder, Chlorella Powder (5%), Spirulina Powder (5%)

Allergy Information

  Contains naturally occurring Sulphites. Packed in a facility that also handles Peanuts and Nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dark and dry place. Once opened consume within 1 month.

Preparation and Usage

  Blend with your favourite smoothie and enjoy
  Add 10g (1 tablespoon) to 250-300ml of smoothie, milk or juice, shake well and enjoy!
  Shake well before use.
  1 tablespoon = 10g

Number of uses

This pack contains approx. 25 servings

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g% RI†per 10g% RI†
Energy1301 kJ130 kJ
-311 kcal31 kcal
Fat3.9 g<0.5 g
of which saturates0.5 g<0.1 g
Carbohydrate25 g2.5 g
of which sugars13 g1.3 g
Fibre27 g2.7 g
Protein30 g3.0 g
Salt0.09 g0 g
Vitamin E3.0 mg250.30 mg3
Vitamin C22 mg272.2 mg3
Vitamin B121.4 µg560.14 µg6
Iron18 mg1311.8 mg13
Zinc6.4 mg3200.64 mg32
Vitamins & Minerals----
RI† = Daily reference intake for vitamins and minerals in adults----
This pack contains approx. 25 servings----
organic, packed in good protein, taste lovely!

5 stars

good quality indeed, a heaped spoon in plant based milk, shake it and you got one of the best, healthy, "latte" packed of protein. Love it

