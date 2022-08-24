Naturya Organic Greens Blend 250G

organic, packed in good protein, taste lovely!
good quality indeed, a heaped spoon in plant based milk, shake it and you got one of the best, healthy, "latte" packed of protein. Love it
Wheatgrass Powder, Hemp Protein Powder (30%), Barleygrass Powder, Pineapple Powder, Chlorella Powder (5%), Spirulina Powder (5%)
Store in a cool, dark and dry place.Once opened consume within 1 month.
Packed in the UK
This pack contains approx. 25 servings
250g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|% RI†
|per 10g
|% RI†
|Energy
|1301 kJ
|130 kJ
|-
|311 kcal
|31 kcal
|Fat
|3.9 g
|<0.5 g
|of which saturates
|0.5 g
|<0.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|25 g
|2.5 g
|of which sugars
|13 g
|1.3 g
|Fibre
|27 g
|2.7 g
|Protein
|30 g
|3.0 g
|Salt
|0.09 g
|0 g
|Vitamin E
|3.0 mg
|25
|0.30 mg
|3
|Vitamin C
|22 mg
|27
|2.2 mg
|3
|Vitamin B12
|1.4 µg
|56
|0.14 µg
|6
|Iron
|18 mg
|131
|1.8 mg
|13
|Zinc
|6.4 mg
|320
|0.64 mg
|32
|Vitamins & Minerals
|-
|-
|-
|-
|RI† = Daily reference intake for vitamins and minerals in adults
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
