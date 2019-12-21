By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Crafty Nose Mystery Gin Tasting Set

£ 14.00
£70.00/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Mystery Gin Experience
  • Smell....... Taste....... Guess
  • A Blind Tasting gin sharing selection
  • - This is a sharing experience for 2 to 4 adults over 18 years of age
  • - Nominate 1 adult to prepare 4 x Gin & Tonics without revealing the gin brand to the other adult(s)
  • - Each adult then tastes and shares all 4 gins in an attempt to guess the correct brand from the Tasting Notes
  • Pack size: 20cl

Information

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Name and address

  • Gift Creation & Design Limited,
  • Argyle House,
  • Suite 2i,
  • Joel Street,
  • Northwood,
  • HA6 1NW.

Return to

  • www.giftcreation.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

