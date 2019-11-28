Jagermeister & 2 Shot Glasses Gift Set

Product Description
- 2 x 2cl and Shot Glasses
- Be the Meister
- The origins of Jägermeister can be traced back over 80 years to the small town of Wolfenbüttel, Germany. Since production began here, a lot of passion and hard work has gone into ensuring that our meticulously blended and complex recipe of 56 roots, herbs and spices works so perfectly.
- Jägermeister
- Product of Germany.
Information
ABV
35% vol
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Packed and Distributed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Jägermeister
- Best drunk as an ice cold shot straight from the freezer.
- Jägermeister
- 2 x Shot Glasses
- Please wash glasses thoroughly before use.
- Glasses are suitable for use in a dishwasher.
Name and address
- Packed and Distributed by:
- Beams International Ltd.,
- Kent,
- ME8 7EG.
Return to
- Beams International Ltd.,
- Kent,
- ME8 7EG.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019