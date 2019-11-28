By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Jagermeister & 2 Shot Glasses Gift Set

Jagermeister & 2 Shot Glasses Gift Set
£ 5.00
£5.00/each

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland's Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

Product Description

  • 2 x 2cl and Shot Glasses
  • Be the Meister
  • The origins of Jägermeister can be traced back over 80 years to the small town of Wolfenbüttel, Germany. Since production began here, a lot of passion and hard work has gone into ensuring that our meticulously blended and complex recipe of 56 roots, herbs and spices works so perfectly.
  • Jägermeister
  • Product of Germany.

Information

ABV

35% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Packed and Distributed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Jägermeister
  • Best drunk as an ice cold shot straight from the freezer.
  • Jägermeister
  • 2 x Shot Glasses
  • Please wash glasses thoroughly before use.
  • Glasses are suitable for use in a dishwasher.

Name and address

  • Packed and Distributed by:
  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • Kent,
  • ME8 7EG.

Return to

Lower age limit

18 Years

