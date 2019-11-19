By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Gordon's Pink Gin & Glasses Gift Set

No ratings yetWrite a review
Gordon's Pink Gin & Glasses Gift Set
£ 15.00
£15.00/each

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Balloon Glasses & Botanicals
  • Discover recipes and ideas at thebar.com
  • Gordon's Premium Pink Distilled Gin is inspired by an original recipe from our founder Alexander Gordon, made using only natural fruit flavours to guarantee the highest quality taste.
  • Gordon's Official Licensed Product
  • Gordon's Premium Pink Distilled Gin
  • Product of the UK.
  • Dried Hibiscus Flower
  • Product of Nigeria.
  • Dried Juniper Berries
  • Product of the EU.
  • Gordon's Pink Gin Glasses
  • Product of France.

Information

ABV

37.5% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For Best Before: See base of pack.

Produce of

Product of the UK. Packed and distributed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Mix 1 part gin with 3 parts tonic water, serve over ice and garnish with fresh strawberries.
  • For an extra twist, gently squeeze a few dried juniper berries and drop these in to your Gordon's Premium Pink Distilled Gin and tonic as an extra garnish. Alternatively, use a couple of pieces of dried hibiscus and watch your Gordon's Premium Pink Distilled Gin and tonic slowly turn a deeper shade of pink!
  • Gordon's Premium Pink Distilled Gin Glasses
  • Wash before use.
  • Not suitable for use in a dishwasher.

Warnings

  • This product is intended for the purchase and enjoyment of people aged 18 and above.

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Packed and Distributed by:
  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • Kent,
  • ME8 7EG.

Return to

  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • Kent,
  • ME8 7EG.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Safety information

View more safety information

This product is intended for the purchase and enjoyment of people aged 18 and above.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Gin Chic Glass Gift Set

£ 6.00
£6.00/each

Gordon's Premium Pink Distilled Gin 70Cl

£ 14.00
£20.00/litre

Offer

The Pink Gin Trio Selection Gift Set

£ 8.00
£53.34/litre

Gordon's Premium Pink Distilled Gin 1 Litre

£ 19.00
£19.00/litre

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here