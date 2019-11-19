Gordon's Pink Gin & Glasses Gift Set

Product Description
- Balloon Glasses & Botanicals
- Gordon's Premium Pink Distilled Gin is inspired by an original recipe from our founder Alexander Gordon, made using only natural fruit flavours to guarantee the highest quality taste.
- Gordon's Official Licensed Product
- Gordon's Premium Pink Distilled Gin
- Product of the UK.
- Dried Hibiscus Flower
- Product of Nigeria.
- Dried Juniper Berries
- Product of the EU.
- Gordon's Pink Gin Glasses
- Product of France.
Information
ABV
37.5% vol
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For Best Before: See base of pack.
Produce of
Product of the UK. Packed and distributed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Mix 1 part gin with 3 parts tonic water, serve over ice and garnish with fresh strawberries.
- For an extra twist, gently squeeze a few dried juniper berries and drop these in to your Gordon's Premium Pink Distilled Gin and tonic as an extra garnish. Alternatively, use a couple of pieces of dried hibiscus and watch your Gordon's Premium Pink Distilled Gin and tonic slowly turn a deeper shade of pink!
- Gordon's Premium Pink Distilled Gin Glasses
- Wash before use.
- Not suitable for use in a dishwasher.
Warnings
- This product is intended for the purchase and enjoyment of people aged 18 and above.
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable
Name and address
- Packed and Distributed by:
- Beams International Ltd.,
- Kent,
- ME8 7EG.
Return to
- Beams International Ltd.,
- Kent,
- ME8 7EG.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Safety information
This product is intended for the purchase and enjoyment of people aged 18 and above.
