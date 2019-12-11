Baileys Flavours Glass & Chocolate Heart Truffle Gift Set
Offer
Product Description
- Baileys Flavours, Glass & Truffles
- Discover recipes and ideas at thebar.com
- Visit us on
- Facebook.com/Baileysgb
- Instagram @Baileysofficial
- Time for an indulgent treat for you to enjoy!
- Official licensed product
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur (8%) (contains Milk), Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil, Shea Oil, Sunflower Oil, Cottonseed Oil), Dried Skimmed Milk, Glucose Syrup, Dextrose, Humectant (Sorbitol Syrup), Flavourings, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 37% minimum, Milk Solids 14% minimum
Allergy Information
- Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur and Baileys with a Hint of Coffee Flavour - Contains Milk, Produced in a factory that handles Nuts
ABV
17% vol
Country
Ireland
Alcohol Type
Liqueur
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.
Produce of
Product of Ireland. Packed and distributed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Bailey Glass
- Wash before use.
- Not suitable for use in a dishwasher.
Name and address
- Packed by:
- Beams International Ltd.,
- Kent,
- ME8 7EG.
Distributor address
- Beams International Ltd.,
- Kent,
- ME8 7EG.
Return to
- Beams International Ltd.,
- Kent,
- ME8 7EG.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|2393kJ
|-
|575kcal
|Fat
|40.7g
|of which saturates
|24.3g
|Carbohydrate
|45.2g
|of which sugars
|29.9g
|Protein
|5.0g
|Salt
|0.25g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019