Courvoisier Mini Glass & Choccy Truffle Gift Set

Product Description
- Mini, Glass and Chocolates
- Choccy Scoffy Truffles
- Monty Bojangles curiously moreish, intriguingly shaped, award winning cocoa dusted truffles.
- Courvoisier® vs Cognac, Choccy Scoffy Truffles
- Product of France.
- Courvoisier® Glass
- Product of Turkey.
Information
Ingredients
Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Eggs, Nuts, Sesame and Cereals containing Gluten
Alcohol Units
2
ABV
40% vol
Alcohol Type
Liqueur
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For best before end: See base of carton.
Produce of
Packed and distributed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Courvoisier® Glass
- Wash glass thoroughly before use.
- Suitable for use in a dishwasher.
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Lower age limit
18 Years
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|2492kJ
|-
|600kcal
|Fat
|45.7g
|of which saturates
|39.1g
|Carbohydrate
|40.8g
|of which sugars
|39.0g
|Protein
|4.2g
|Salt
|0.10g
