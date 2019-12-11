Baileys Hot Chocolate Mug & Mini Whisk Gift Set

Product Description
- Hot Chocolate & Mug
- Baileys™ Official Licensed Product
- The Baileys word and associated logos are trademarks of R & A Bailey and Co. and are used under licence.
- Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur
- Product of Ireland
- Hot Chocolate
- Product of the EU
- Time for an indulgent treat for you to enjoy!
Information
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Soya
- Contains: Milk
Alcohol Units
0.9
ABV
17% vol
Alcohol Type
Liqueur
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For Best Before: See base of pack.
Produce of
Packed and distributed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Baileys Mug
- Wash before use. Suitable for use in a dishwasher.
- Not suitable for use in a microwave.
- Mini Whisk
- Wash before use.
- Not suitable for use in a dishwasher or microwave.
Warnings
- This product is intended for the purchase and enjoyment of people aged 18 and above.
Name and address
- Packed by:
- Beams International Ltd.,
- Kent,
- ME8 7EG.
Distributor address
- Beams International Ltd.,
- Kent,
- ME8 7EG.
Return to
- Beams International Ltd.,
- Kent,
- ME8 7EG.
- Alcohol care line: 0345 601 4558
Lower age limit
18 Years
Safety information
This product is intended for the purchase and enjoyment of people aged 18 and above.
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (12%), Glucose Syrup, Hydrogenated Coconut Oil, Salt, Stabiliser (E415, E340), Whey Product (Milk), Dextrose, Anti-Caking Agent E341, Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Soya
- Contains: Milk
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For Best Before: See base of pack.
Nutrition
Typical Values per 100g Energy 1575kJ - 372kcal Fat 2.4g of which saturates 1.8g Carbohydrate 73.5g of which sugars 71.1g Protein 12.1g Salt 3.9g Salt Equivalent 0.84g
