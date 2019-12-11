By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Baileys Hot Chocolate Mug & Mini Whisk Gift Set

No ratings yetWrite a review
Baileys Hot Chocolate Mug & Mini Whisk Gift Set
£ 7.00
£7.00/each

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Hot Chocolate & Mug
  • Discover recipes and ideas at thebar.com
  • Visit us on:
  • Facebook.com/Baileysgb
  • Instagram @Baileysofficial
  • Baileys™ Official Licensed Product
  • The Baileys word and associated logos are trademarks of R & A Bailey and Co. and are used under licence.
  • Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur
  • Product of Ireland
  • Hot Chocolate
  • Product of the EU
  • Time for an indulgent treat for you to enjoy!

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Soya
  • Contains: Milk

Alcohol Units

0.9

ABV

17% vol

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For Best Before: See base of pack.

Produce of

Packed and distributed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Baileys Mug
  • Wash before use. Suitable for use in a dishwasher.
  • Not suitable for use in a microwave.
  • Mini Whisk
  • Wash before use.
  • Not suitable for use in a dishwasher or microwave.

Warnings

  • This product is intended for the purchase and enjoyment of people aged 18 and above.

Name and address

  • Packed by:
  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • Kent,
  • ME8 7EG.

Distributor address

  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • Kent,
  • ME8 7EG.

Return to

  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • Kent,
  • ME8 7EG.
  • Alcohol care line: 0345 601 4558

Lower age limit

18 Years

Safety information

View more safety information

This product is intended for the purchase and enjoyment of people aged 18 and above.

    • Time for an indulgent treat for you to enjoy!
    • Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur 5cl e
    • Hot Chocolate 18g
    • Baileys Mug
    • Mini Whisk

    Information

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Soya
    • Contains: Milk

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For Best Before: See base of pack.
    • Time for an indulgent treat for you to enjoy!
    • Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur 5cl e
    • Hot Chocolate 18g
    • Baileys Mug
    • Mini Whisk

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (12%), Glucose Syrup, Hydrogenated Coconut Oil, Salt, Stabiliser (E415, E340), Whey Product (Milk), Dextrose, Anti-Caking Agent E341, Flavouring

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Soya
    • Contains: Milk

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For Best Before: See base of pack.

    Nutrition

    Typical Valuesper 100g
    Energy 1575kJ
    -372kcal
    Fat 2.4g
    of which saturates 1.8g
    Carbohydrate 73.5g
    of which sugars 71.1g
    Protein 12.1g
    Salt 3.9g
    Salt Equivalent 0.84g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Baileys Mini, Glass And Chocolate Truffle Gift Box

£ 5.00
£5.00/each

Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur 1L

£ 15.00
£15.00/litre

Baileys Flavours Glass & Chocolate Heart Truffle Gift Set

£ 7.00
£7.00/each

Offer

Baileys Hot Chocolate

£ 7.00
£7.00/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here