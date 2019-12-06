By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Disaronno Mini Tumbler & Monty Truffle Gift Set

Disaronno Mini Tumbler & Monty Truffle Gift Set
£ 4.50
£4.50/each

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland's Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

Product Description

  • Wears Diesel Gift Set
  • Disaronno Liqueur
  • Product of Italy
  • Monty Bojangles Scrumple Nutty Truffles
  • Product of France
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Toasted Hazelnut Chips (6%) Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of other Nuts, Gluten, Egg and Sesame

ABV

28% vol

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Disaronno LiqueurBest before - See base of carton. Monty Bojangles Scrumple Nutty Truffles Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. For Best before End: See base of pack.

Produce of

Packed and distributed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Disaronno Tumbler
  • Wash thoroughly before use.
  • Suitable for use in a dishwasher.

Name and address

  • Packed by:
  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • Kent,
  • ME8 7EG.

Distributor address

  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • Kent,
  • ME8 7EG.

Return to

  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • Kent,
  • ME8 7EG.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 2480kJ
-597kcal
Fat 45.1g
of which saturates 36.9g
Carbohydrate 41.0g
of which sugars 39.1g
Protein 4.5g
Salt 0.10g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

