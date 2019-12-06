By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tanqueray Mini, Glass & Carousel Truffle Gift Set

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tanqueray Mini, Glass & Carousel Truffle Gift Set
£ 3.75
£3.75/each

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Mini, Glass and Chocolates
  • Discover recipes and ideas at thebar.com
  • Cocoa Dusted Truffles with Salted Popcorn Flavour and Crispy Wafer Pieces
  • Tanqueray Official Licensed Product
  • Tanqueray London Dry Gin
  • Produced and Bottle in Great Britain.
  • Popcorn Carousel Truffles
  • Product of France.
  • Security protected

Information

Ingredients

Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Wafer Pieces (4%) (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Concentrated Butter (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Barley Malt, Salt), Cocoa Powder, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Flavour

Allergy Information

  • Produced on a site that handles Nuts, Egg and Sesame

Alcohol Units

2.2

ABV

43.1% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Monty Bojangles Popcorn Carousel TrufflesStore in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. For Best Before: See base of pack.

Produce of

Packed and distributed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Tanqueray Glass
  • Wash before use. Suitable for use in a dishwasher.

Warnings

  • This product is intended for the purchase and enjoyment by people aged 18 and above.

Name and address

  • Packed and Distributed by:
  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • Kent,
  • ME8 7EG.

Return to

  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • Kent,
  • ME8 7EG.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 2444kJ
-588kcal
Fat 43.7g
of which saturates 37.4g
Carbohydrate 42.2g
of which sugars 39.0g
Protein 4.2g
Salt 0.80g

Safety information

View more safety information

This product is intended for the purchase and enjoyment by people aged 18 and above.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Smirnoff Mini, Glass & Berry Truffle Gift Set

£ 4.50
£4.50/each

Offer

Baileys Mini, Glass And Chocolate Truffle Gift Box

£ 5.00
£5.00/each

Courvoisier Mini Glass & Choccy Truffle Gift Set

£ 5.00
£5.00/each

Disaronno Mini Tumbler & Monty Truffle Gift Set

£ 4.50
£4.50/each

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here