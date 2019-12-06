Tanqueray Mini, Glass & Carousel Truffle Gift Set
Product Description
- Mini, Glass and Chocolates
- Discover recipes and ideas at thebar.com
- Cocoa Dusted Truffles with Salted Popcorn Flavour and Crispy Wafer Pieces
- Tanqueray Official Licensed Product
- Tanqueray London Dry Gin
- Produced and Bottle in Great Britain.
- Popcorn Carousel Truffles
- Product of France.
- Security protected
Information
Ingredients
Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Wafer Pieces (4%) (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Concentrated Butter (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Barley Malt, Salt), Cocoa Powder, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Flavour
Allergy Information
- Produced on a site that handles Nuts, Egg and Sesame
Alcohol Units
2.2
ABV
43.1% vol
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Monty Bojangles Popcorn Carousel TrufflesStore in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. For Best Before: See base of pack.
Produce of
Packed and distributed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Tanqueray Glass
- Wash before use. Suitable for use in a dishwasher.
Warnings
- This product is intended for the purchase and enjoyment by people aged 18 and above.
Name and address
- Packed and Distributed by:
- Beams International Ltd.,
- Kent,
- ME8 7EG.
Return to
- Beams International Ltd.,
- Kent,
- ME8 7EG.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|2444kJ
|-
|588kcal
|Fat
|43.7g
|of which saturates
|37.4g
|Carbohydrate
|42.2g
|of which sugars
|39.0g
|Protein
|4.2g
|Salt
|0.80g
Safety information
This product is intended for the purchase and enjoyment by people aged 18 and above.
