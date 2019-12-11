Baileys Mini, Glass And Chocolate Truffle Gift Box

Product Description
- Miniature, Glass & Truffles
- Discover recipes and ideas at thebar.com
- Baileys™ Official Licensed Product
- Original Irish Cream Liqueur Mini Milk Chocolate Truffles
- Product of Ireland.
- Time for an indulgent treat for you to enjoy!
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Soya
Alcohol Units
0.9
ABV
17% vol
Alcohol Type
Liqueur
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Original Irish Cream Liqueur Mini Milk Chocolate TrufflesStore in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. For Best Before: See base of pack.
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Tumbler
- Wash before use.
- Suitable for use in a dishwasher.
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable
Name and address
- Packed by:
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG.
Distributor address
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG.
Return to
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG.
- Alcohol Care Line: 0345 601 4558
Lower age limit
18 Years
- Time for an indulgent treat for you to enjoy!
- Original Irish Cream Liqueur 5cl e
- Original Irish Cream Liqueur Mini Milk Chocolate Truffles 3 x 5.8g e
- Tumbler
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur (12% (Contains Milk), Dried Whole Milk, Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil), Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Glucose Syrup, Dextrose, Humectant (Sorbitol Syrup), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavourings, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa solids 37% minimum, Milk solids 14% minimum
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Soya
Storage
- Original Irish Cream Liqueur Mini Milk Chocolate TrufflesStore in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. For Best Before: See base of pack.
Nutrition
Typical Values per 100g Energy 2393kJ - 575kcal Fat 40.7g of which saturates 24.3g Carbohydrate 45.2g of which sugars 29.9g Fibre 1.3g Protein 5.0g Salt 0.25g
- Time for an indulgent treat for you to enjoy!
- Original Irish Cream Liqueur 5cl e
- Original Irish Cream Liqueur Mini Milk Chocolate Truffles 3 x 5.8g e
- Tumbler
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Soya
Storage
- Original Irish Cream Liqueur Mini Milk Chocolate TrufflesStore in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. For Best Before: See base of pack.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019