Baileys Mini, Glass And Chocolate Truffle Gift Box

Baileys Mini, Glass And Chocolate Truffle Gift Box
£ 5.00
£5.00/each

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Miniature, Glass & Truffles
  • Discover recipes and ideas at thebar.com
  • Baileys™ Official Licensed Product
  • Original Irish Cream Liqueur Mini Milk Chocolate Truffles
  • Product of Ireland.
  • Time for an indulgent treat for you to enjoy!

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya

Alcohol Units

0.9

ABV

17% vol

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Original Irish Cream Liqueur Mini Milk Chocolate TrufflesStore in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. For Best Before: See base of pack.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Tumbler
  • Wash before use.
  • Suitable for use in a dishwasher.

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Packed by:
  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • ME8 7EG.

Distributor address

  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • ME8 7EG.

Return to

  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • ME8 7EG.
  • Alcohol Care Line: 0345 601 4558

Lower age limit

18 Years

    Nutrition

    Typical Valuesper 100g
    Energy 2393kJ
    -575kcal
    Fat 40.7g
    of which saturates 24.3g
    Carbohydrate 45.2g
    of which sugars 29.9g
    Fibre 1.3g
    Protein 5.0g
    Salt 0.25g
