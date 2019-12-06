By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Famous Grouse Mini & Flavoured Toffee Gift Box

Famous Grouse Mini & Flavoured Toffee Gift Box
£ 3.50
Product Description

  • Mini Ring Box
  • Toffees - Contains no hydrogenated oils or fats

Information

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk, Palm Oil*, Salt, Flavouring, The Famous Grouse® Blended Scotch Whisky (0.5%), Soya Lecithin E322, *From certified sustainable sources

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya

Alcohol Units

2

ABV

40% vol

Country

Scotland

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.Best before: See base.

Produce of

Product of Scotland. Packed and distributed in the UK

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Blended Scotch Whisky
  • Blended & bottled by:
  • Matthew Gloag and Son Ltd.,
  • Perth,
  • Scotland.
  • Toffees

Distributor address

  • Toffees
  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • ME8 7EG.

Return to

  • Blended Scotch Whisky
  • Matthew Gloag and Son Ltd.,
  • Perth,
  • Scotland.
  • www.thefamousgrouse.com
  • Toffees
  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • ME8 7EG.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy1750kJ
-417kcal
Fat13.4g
of which saturates4.0g
Carbohydrate69.0g
of which sugars44.0g
Protein1.5g
Salt0.3g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

