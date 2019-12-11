Baileys And Plain Chocolate Cups Gift Set

Product Description
- Chocolate Cups with Baileys
- Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur
- Product of Ireland.
- Plain Chocolate Cups
- Product of the EU.
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin (E322), Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Contains a minimum of 50% Cocoa Solids
Allergy Information
- Produced on a site that handles Milk and products thereof (Lactose)
Alcohol Units
3.4
ABV
17% vol
Alcohol Type
Liqueur
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.
Produce of
Packed and distributed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
Name and address
- Packed by:
- Beams International Ltd.,
- Kent,
- ME8 7EG.
Return to
- Beams International Ltd.,
- Kent,
- ME8 7EG.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|2213kJ
|-
|529kcal
|Fat
|32.0g
|of which saturates
|20.0g
|Carbohydrate
|52.0g
|of which sugars
|47.0g
|Protein
|5.5g
|Salt
|0.03g
