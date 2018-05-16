Product Description
- Stella Artois Bottle & Chalice Gift Pack
- Stella Artois is brewed with just four ingredients: water; malted barley; maize and most importantly the finest Saaz hops. It's these hops that set Stella Artois apart. Our floral aroma, malty sweetness and refreshingly crisp finish that delivers just a hint of bitterness, create a lager that deserves to be served in a chalice.
- Stella Artois®, a registered trademark of Anheuser-Busch InBev S.A., used under license
Information
Ingredients
Water, Barley Malt, Maize, Hops
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Alcohol Units
1.5
ABV
4.6% vol
Country
Turkey
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For best before end: See base of pack.
Produce of
Product of Turkey. Beer brewed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Rinse glass thoroughly before use. Hand wash only.
Name and address
- Brewed by:
- AB InBev UK Limited,
- EC4A 1EN.
- Packed by:
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
Distributor address
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
Return to
AB InBev UK Limited,
EC4A 1EN.
Beams International Ltd.,
ME8 7EG,
UK.
- Consumer Helpline: 0800 655 6075
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|per 330ml
|Energy
|165kj
|545kJ
|-
|39kcal
|130kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|3.2g
|10.4g
|of which sugars
|0.3g
|1.0g
|Protein
|0.4g
|1.2g
|Salt
|0g
|0g
