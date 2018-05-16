We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Stella Artois Bottle & Chalice Gift Pack

Stella Artois Bottle & Chalice Gift Pack
£5.00
£5.00/each

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

Product Description

  • Stella Artois Bottle & Chalice Gift Pack
  • www.tapintoyourbeer.com
  • Stella Artois is brewed with just four ingredients: water; malted barley; maize and most importantly the finest Saaz hops. It's these hops that set Stella Artois apart. Our floral aroma, malty sweetness and refreshingly crisp finish that delivers just a hint of bitterness, create a lager that deserves to be served in a chalice.
  • Stella Artois®, a registered trademark of Anheuser-Busch InBev S.A., used under license

Information

Ingredients

Water, Barley Malt, Maize, Hops

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Alcohol Units

1.5

ABV

4.6% vol

Country

Turkey

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For best before end: See base of pack.

Produce of

Product of Turkey. Beer brewed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Rinse glass thoroughly before use. Hand wash only.

Name and address

  • Brewed by:
  • AB InBev UK Limited,
  • EC4A 1EN.
  • Packed by:
  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • ME8 7EG,

Distributor address

  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • ME8 7EG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • www.stellaartois.com
  • AB InBev UK Limited,
  • EC4A 1EN.
  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • ME8 7EG,
  • UK.
  • Consumer Helpline: 0800 655 6075

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100mlper 330ml
Energy165kj545kJ
-39kcal130kcal
Fat0g0g
of which saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate3.2g10.4g
of which sugars0.3g1.0g
Protein0.4g1.2g
Salt0g0g
