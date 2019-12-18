By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Strictly Come Dancing Girls Night In Giftset

Strictly Come Dancing Girls Night In Giftset
£ 5.00
£5.00/each

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Wine, Chocs & Fluffy Socks
  • Monty Bojangles Popcorn Carousel - Cocoa Dusted Truffles with Salted Popcorn Flavour and Crispy Wafer Pieces
  • Monty Bojangles Cookie Moon Truffle - Cocoa Dusted Truffles with Cookie Pieces
  • Warm Fluffy Socks
  • One size
  • Socks 100% polyester
  • Wine of California, USA

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat
  • May Contain: Eggs, Nuts, Sesame

Alcohol Units

1.9

ABV

10.5% vol

Alcohol Type

Wine

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Packed and distributed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Warm Fluffy Socks
  • Keep warm this winter with these warm cosy socks. Wash before wearing.

Warnings

  • Care instructions:
  • Wash at 30
  • Do not dry clean
  • Do not tumble dry
  • Do not iron
  • Wash with similar colours.
  • This product is intended for purchase and enjoyment by people aged 18 and above.

Name and address

  • Packed and Distributed by:
  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • Kent,
  • ME8 7EG.

Return to

  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • Kent,
  • ME8 7EG.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Safety information

View more safety information

Care instructions: Wash at 30 Do not dry clean Do not tumble dry Do not iron Wash with similar colours. This product is intended for purchase and enjoyment by people aged 18 and above.

