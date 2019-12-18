Strictly Come Dancing Girls Night In Giftset
Offer
Product Description
- Wine, Chocs & Fluffy Socks
- Monty Bojangles Popcorn Carousel - Cocoa Dusted Truffles with Salted Popcorn Flavour and Crispy Wafer Pieces
- Monty Bojangles Cookie Moon Truffle - Cocoa Dusted Truffles with Cookie Pieces
- Warm Fluffy Socks
- One size
- Socks 100% polyester
- Wine of California, USA
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat
- May Contain: Eggs, Nuts, Sesame
Alcohol Units
1.9
ABV
10.5% vol
Alcohol Type
Wine
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Packed and distributed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Warm Fluffy Socks
- Keep warm this winter with these warm cosy socks. Wash before wearing.
Warnings
- Care instructions:
- Wash at 30
- Do not dry clean
- Do not tumble dry
- Do not iron
- Wash with similar colours.
- This product is intended for purchase and enjoyment by people aged 18 and above.
Name and address
- Packed and Distributed by:
- Beams International Ltd.,
- Kent,
- ME8 7EG.
Return to
- Beams International Ltd.,
- Kent,
- ME8 7EG.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Safety information
Care instructions: Wash at 30 Do not dry clean Do not tumble dry Do not iron Wash with similar colours. This product is intended for purchase and enjoyment by people aged 18 and above.
- Wine of California, USA
- Echo Falls Rose White Zinfandel 187ml
- 2 x Monty Bojangles Popcorn Carousel 9g
- Monty Bojangles Cookie Moon Truffle 9g
- Warm Fluffy Socks
Information
Ingredients
Vegetable Oil (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Wafer Pieces (4%) (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Concentrated Butter (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Barley Malt, Salt), Cocoa Powder, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Flavour
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat
- May Contain: Eggs, Nuts, Sesame
Nutrition
Typical Values per 100g: Energy 2444kJ/588kcal Fat 43.7g (of which saturates 37.4g) Carbohydrate 42.2g (of which sugars 39.0g) Protein 4.2g Salt 0.80g
- Wine of California, USA
- Echo Falls Rose White Zinfandel 187ml
- 2 x Monty Bojangles Popcorn Carousel 9g
- Monty Bojangles Cookie Moon Truffle 9g
- Warm Fluffy Socks
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat
- May Contain: Eggs, Nuts, Sesame
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019