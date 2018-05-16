Butcher's Tripe Dog Food Tin 1200G

- 100% Complete, nutritious food for adult dogs
- British & Irish Farmed - We only work with supplies we know an trust
- Grain Free - Naturally gluten free - no grains or bulkers
- Complete & Balanced - Meals rich in all the nutrients your dog needs
- No Nasties - No artificial colours, or preservatives
- Nourishing food for dog
- From British & Irish farmers
- Supporting farmers
- Pack size: 1200G
Information
Ingredients
British & Irish Farmed (Chicken 34%, Tripe 13%, Beef 3%), Minerals
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Keep in a cool dry place.Best before date see base of can.
Preparation and Usage
- Daily Feeding Guide:
- Number of 1200g cans per day 92kcal / 100g
- Dog Size: Small, 1200g Cans: 1/2
- Dog Size: Medium, 1200g Cans: 3/4
- Dog Size: Large, 1200g Cans: 1
- Dog Size: Giant, 1200 Cans: 1 1/2
- If mixing with complete dry food, replace 200g of Butcher's with 50g of dry. Make sure there's always fresh drinking water nearby. This is a guide only and will depend on breed and activity level, so you may need to adjust the amount given.
- Best served at room temperature.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Can. Recyclable
Name and address
- Butcher's Pet Care Ltd.,
- Crick,
- Northamptonshire,
- NN6 7TZ.
Return to
- Consumer Services,
- Butcher's Pet Care Ltd.,
- Crick,
- Northamptonshire,
- NN6 7TZ.
- +44 (0)1788 825872
- help@ButchersDogFood.co.uk
- ButchersDogFood.co.uk
Net Contents
1200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analitical Constitiuents (%):
|Protein
|8.5
|Crude Fibre
|0.2
|Fat Content
|6
|Crude Ash*
|2
|Moisture
|80
|Nutritional Additives
|(per kg):
|Vitamin A
|1250 I.U.
|Vitamin D3
|250 I.U.
|Trace Elements
|(mg/kg):
|Zinc (3b605)
|20
|Manganese (3b503)
|2.5
|Iodine (3b202)
|0.5
|Technological Additives
|(g/kg):
|Natural Cassia Gum
|4
|Vitamins
|-
|*Don't worry, we don't put ash in your dog's food. This is just the technical word for mineral content
|-
