Childs Farm Baby Shampoo 250Ml
Product Description
- Baby Shampoo, Unfragranced
- Find out more, learn about young skin, and join the fun at www.childsfarm.com
- Childs Farm unfragranced baby shampoo is mild enough to use on the tiniest of heads to clear away dead skin and grime without irritation.
- Even babies with very little hair need their scalps washing but only with the gentlest of shampoos. Special care and attention is needed to prevent irritating or upsetting the delicate skin on their scalps.
- Suitable for newborns and upwards. Dermatologist and paediatrician approved as suitable for sensitive skin and safe for people who may be prone to eczema.
- Childs Farm baby shampoo, unfragranced 250ml is registered with The Vegan Society and certified by Cruelty Free International.
- Childs Farm uses naturally derived ingredients and essential oils to produce a range of kind, mild, safe and delicious-smelling toiletries. The range is clinically tested and user trialled and suitable for newborns & up, even those with sensitive skin and safe for people who may be prone to eczema.
- 9/10 Parents who tested Child Farm baby products said they would recommend them for newborn babies*
- *Results from independent consumer trials with parents of newborn babies (up to 3 months old): Baby Wash, Baby Moisturiser, Baby Shampoo, Baby Oil - panel of 102, Nappy Cream and Baby Bedtime Bubble - panel of 112.
- Winner of the Mother and Baby Gold Award for Best Baby Skincare Range/Product.
- All Childs Farm products are formulated to be extremely gentle. Childs Farm products are dermatologist tested and approved, and paediatrician approved, as kind, mild and safe to use on newborns and children - even those with sensitive skin and safe for people who may be prone to eczema.
Childs Farm uses ingredients that parents can trust. We never test on animals, only on people.
- Childs Farm unfragranced baby shampoo
- Dermatologist & paediatrician tested and approved as suitable for sensitive skin and safe for people who may be prone to eczema
- Suitable for newborns and upwards
Information
Ingredients
Aqua (Water), Sodium Coco-Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Benzyl Alcohol, Argan Oil Polyglyceryl-6 Esters, Sodium Lauryl Glucose Carboxylate, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Citric Acid, Lauryl Glucoside, Sodium Chloride, Lactic Acid, Sucrose Laurate, Dehydroacetic Acid, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Benzoate, Alcohol, Sorbic Acid, Please check the label before using this product as we may make small ingredient changes
Preparation and Usage
- Massage a large dollop onto hands, massage thoroughly through hair, then rinse. Repeat as required. If product gets in eyes, rinse well with water.
- Always patch test. We recommend that you carry out a patch test 24 hours before using any product for the first time.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Warnings
- External use only. If irritation occurs wash with copious amounts of water. If irritation continues, stop use.
- Always patch test. Childs Farm recommends that you carry out a patch test 24 hours before using any Childs Farm product for the first time.
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Childs Farm,
- The Barn,
- Kestrel Court,
- Vyne Road,
- Sherborne St. John,
- Basingstoke,
Net Contents
250ml
Safety information
