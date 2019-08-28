By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Warburtons White Gluten Free Bread Sourdough 400G

5(2)Write a review
Warburtons White Gluten Free Bread Sourdough 400G
£ 3.40
£0.85/100g

Product Description

  • Unsliced Gluten Free Sourdough Bread
  • As Britain's favourite baker we want the whole family to enjoy our products, so if you follow a gluten free diet you can enjoy the taste and quality you'd expect from us, with Warburtons Gluten Free.
  • Jonathan Warburton
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Halal - HFA approved
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Tapioca Starch, Potato Starch, Maize Starch, Yeast, Rapeseed Oil, Pea Protein, Egg White Powder, Stabiliser: E464, Gluten Free Sourdough Powder (from Rice), Sugar, Vegetable Fibre (Psyllium), Fruit Extract (Carob and Apple), Salt, Humectant: Vegetable Glycerine, Rice Flour, Preservative: Calcium Propionate, Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs
  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool dry place, ideally not refrigerated. Under warm conditions storage life will be reduced. If freezing, freeze on day of purchase.Suitable for home freezing For 'Best Before' date see bag closure or resealable label.

Warnings

  • SAFETY FIRST
  • To avoid danger of suffocation keep this wrapper away from babies and children.

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Warburtons Ltd.,
  • Hereford Street,
  • Bolton,
  • BL1 8JB.

Net Contents

400g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g of product
Energy 1040kJ
-248kcal
Fat 5.9g
of which saturates 0.6g
Carbohydrate 39.1g
of which sugars 2.6g
Fibre 5.4g
Protein 6.8g
Salt 0.84g

Safety information

SAFETY FIRST To avoid danger of suffocation keep this wrapper away from babies and children.

The best so far

5 stars

The best flavour and texture of any gluten free bread I’ve tried. But don’t buy it as we need it.

Really nice bread

5 stars

Soft in the inside and slightly hard on the outside. Very pleasant to bite. Lovely with a thick soup!

