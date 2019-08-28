Warburtons White Gluten Free Bread Sourdough 400G

The best so far
The best flavour and texture of any gluten free bread I’ve tried. But don’t buy it as we need it.
Really nice bread
Soft in the inside and slightly hard on the outside. Very pleasant to bite. Lovely with a thick soup!
Water, Tapioca Starch, Potato Starch, Maize Starch, Yeast, Rapeseed Oil, Pea Protein, Egg White Powder, Stabiliser: E464, Gluten Free Sourdough Powder (from Rice), Sugar, Vegetable Fibre (Psyllium), Fruit Extract (Carob and Apple), Salt, Humectant: Vegetable Glycerine, Rice Flour, Preservative: Calcium Propionate, Natural Flavouring
Store in a cool dry place, ideally not refrigerated. Under warm conditions storage life will be reduced. If freezing, freeze on day of purchase.Suitable for home freezing For 'Best Before' date see bag closure or resealable label.
Film. Not Recyclable
400g
|Typical Values
|Per 100g of product
|Energy
|1040kJ
|-
|248kcal
|Fat
|5.9g
|of which saturates
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|39.1g
|of which sugars
|2.6g
|Fibre
|5.4g
|Protein
|6.8g
|Salt
|0.84g
SAFETY FIRST To avoid danger of suffocation keep this wrapper away from babies and children.
