Fred & Flo Petroluem Jelly 150Ml

- Petroluem Jelly 150ml
- Fred & Flo Petroleum Jelly 150ml Fred & Flo petroleum jelly helps to soothe and protect against the causes of nappy rash. Our jelly provides a water resistant protective barrier that helps to keep wetness away from your baby’s delicate skin. Also ideal for the whole family, helping to soothe dry or irritated skin. Paediatrician approved and Hypoallergenic.
- • Helps prevent the causes of nappy rash • Perfect for newborns • Paediatrician approved • Hypoallergenic
Paediatrician approved and Hypoallergenic.
- Pack size: 150ml
Petrolatum.
Produced in the U.K.
- Make sure your baby's bottom is clean and dry. Using your fingertips, gently apply to the skin, paying particular attention to the folds and creases where nappy rash is most likely to start. Use after each nappy change to help prevent chafing.
Jar. Plastic widely recycled Cap. Plastic check local recycling
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
150 ml e
