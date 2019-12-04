By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fred & Flo Fragrance Free Nappy Cream 150Ml

Fred & Flo Fragrance Free Nappy Cream 150Ml
£ 1.25
£0.83/100ml

Product Description

  • Fragrance Free nappy cream 150ml
  • Fred & Flo Nappy Cream 150ml Fred & Flo fragrance free nappy cream helps to soothe and protect against the causes of nappy rash. Our mild, fragrance free cream provides a water resistant protective barrier that helps to keep wetness away from your baby’s delicate skin. Also ideal for the whole family, helping to soothe dry or irritated skin. Paediatrician approved and Hypoallergenic.
  • • Helps prevent the causes of nappy rash • Perfect for newborns • Paediatrician approved • Hypoallergenic
  • Helps to soothe and protect against the causes of nappy rash. Our mild, fragrance free cream provides a water resistant protective barrier that helps to keep wetness away from your baby’s delicate skin. Also ideal for the whole family, helping to soothe dry or irritated skin. Paediatrician approved and Hypoallergenic.
  • Pack size: 150ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Zinc Oxide, Petrolatum, Paraffinum Liquidum, Lanolin, Paraffin, Sorbitan Isostearate, Ricinus Communis Seed Oil, Magnesium Sulphate (Magnesium Sulfate), Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, BHT.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Make sure your baby's bottom is clean and dry. Using your fingertips, gently apply to the skin, paying particular attention to the folds and creases where nappy rash is most likely to start. Use after each nappy change to help prevent chafing.

Recycling info

Jar. Plastic widely recycled Cap. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150 ml e

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Any one else found it watery?

3 stars

It is a lovely product however, the last three purchased have had water in. I am not sure if it's normal or I have been unlucky?!

Good value and good cream to

5 stars

Good value and good cream to

