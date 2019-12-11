Lorenz Crunchips Paprika 140G

Product Description
- Potato crisps with paprika flavour.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Quality guarantee
- Controlled brand quality
- Finest ingredients
- No preservatives
- Pack size: 140g
Potatoes, Sunflower Oil (34%), Salt, Hot Paprika Powder, Sugar, Flavouring, Potassium Chloride, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Smoke Flavourings, Flavour Enhancer: Monosodium Glutamate, Colour: Paprika Extract
- May contain Gluten and Milk
Keep dry. Store away from heat.Best before: printed on the back of the pack.
- Free From Preservatives
- The Lorenz Bahlsen Snack-World Sp. Z o.o.,
- Sady k. Poznania ul.,
- Rolna 6,
- PL-62-080,
- Tarnowo Podgórne.
- www.lorenz-snackworld.pl
- www.lorenz-snackworld.com/contact
140g ℮
|Typical Values
|100 g
|Energy
|2186 kJ /
|-
|525 kcal
|Fat
|34 g
|of which saturates
|2,4 g
|Carbohydrate
|47 g
|of which sugars
|0,9 g
|Fibre
|4,2 g
|Protein
|5,6 g
|Salt
|2,0 g
