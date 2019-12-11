By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Lorenz Crunchips Paprika 140G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Lorenz Crunchips Paprika 140G
£ 2.00
£1.43/100g

Product Description

  • Potato crisps with paprika flavour.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Quality guarantee
  • Controlled brand quality
  • Finest ingredients
  • No preservatives
  • Pack size: 140g

Information

Ingredients

Potatoes, Sunflower Oil (34%), Salt, Hot Paprika Powder, Sugar, Flavouring, Potassium Chloride, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Smoke Flavourings, Flavour Enhancer: Monosodium Glutamate, Colour: Paprika Extract

Allergy Information

  • May contain Gluten and Milk

Storage

Keep dry. Store away from heat.Best before: printed on the back of the pack.

Additives

  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • The Lorenz Bahlsen Snack-World Sp. Z o.o.,
  • Sady k. Poznania ul.,
  • Rolna 6,
  • PL-62-080,
  • Tarnowo Podgórne.

Return to

  • www.lorenz-snackworld.pl
  • www.lorenz-snackworld.com/contact

Net Contents

140g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g
Energy 2186 kJ /
-525 kcal
Fat 34 g
of which saturates 2,4 g
Carbohydrate 47 g
of which sugars 0,9 g
Fibre 4,2 g
Protein 5,6 g
Salt 2,0 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

E Wedel Supreme Raspberry Jaffa Cakes 147G

£ 1.00
£0.68/100g

Dawtona Pickled Gherkins 900G

£ 1.69
£0.36/100g

Coca Cola 1.5Ltr

£ 1.95
£0.13/100ml

Offer

Dr Witt Multivitamin Drink 1 Litre

£ 1.00
£0.10/100ml

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here