Fentimans Curiosity Cola Can 250Ml

Guineas ?
With the new product of CC I can detect a subtle change in the flavour and prefered it in traditional glass. I am persevering as this new CC may be a acquired taste much like Guineas.
Offer
Carbonated Water, Fermented Ginger Root Extract (Water, Glucose Syrup, Ginger Root, Pear Juice Concentrate, Yeast), Sugar, Flavourings, Colour: Caramel (E150d), Phosphoric Acid (E338), Caffeine
Refrigerate before opening.Best before end: see base of can.
Can. Recyclable
250ml ℮
|Typical Values
|100ml
|Energy:
|146kJ / 34kcal
|Fat:
|0g
|of which Saturates:
|0g
|Carbohydrate:
|7.8g
|of which Sugars:
|7.8g
|Protein:
|0g
|Salt:
|<0.01g
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019