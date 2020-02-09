By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Simple Water Boost Reviving Eye Hydrogel Mask

4.5(72)Write a review
  • Time to glow! Formulated with 100% natural hydrogel technology, Simple® Kind to Skin™ Brightening Under Eye Hydrogel Mask reduces the appearance of dark circles and fine lines. Say hello to skin that looks refreshed and feels radiant.
  • This premium natural under-eye mask is made in Korea, where the sheet masks skincare rituals originates and uses naturally derived fruit enzymes. Achieve visibly smoother skin with a naturally healthy-looking glow, the kind way. The under-eye gel mask contours to fit the under-eye shape, allowing your skin to absorb the hydrating goodness effectively – and without the hassle.
  • This Simple® eye mask from the sensitive skin experts contains no chemicals that can upset your skin, no alcohol, no added parabens, no mineral oils and only non-animal derived ingredients.
  • How to use:
  • 1. Remove the mask from the sachet and gently peel off the backing film.
  • 2. Place the mask evenly over your previously cleansed under-eye area. Repeat on the other side.
  • 3. Leave for 10-15 minutes and gently peel off masks. Gently dab to absorb the excess product into your skin. No need to rinse! Use once or twice a week for naturally healthy looking skin.
  • 4. Throw the used mask in the bin; do not flush. The environment will be thankful for it.
  • 100% hydrating hydrogel under-eye brightening mask
  • Instantly brightens for radiant skin
  • Reduces the appearance of dark circles and fine lines
  • Under-eye gel mask contours for perfect fit
  • Simple® face mask with naturally derived fruit enzymes
  • Hypoallergenic and dermatologically tested

Aqua, Glycerin, Dipropylene Glycol, Chondrus Crispus Powder, Adenosine, Butylene Glycol, Cellulose Gum, Ceratonia Siliqua Gum, Chlorella Vulgaris Extract, Chlorphenesin, Citric Acid, Dextrin, Disodium EDTA, Ethyl Hexanediol, Glucomannan, Niacinamide, Phenoxyethanol, Potassium Chloride, Saccharide Isomerate, Sodium Citrate, Tremella Fuciformis Extract, Xanthan Gum

Korea (Republic Of [South] Korea)

  • 1 • Remove one mask from the sachet and gently peel off the backing film. 2 • Place mask on previously cleansed under eye area. Repeat on the other side. 3 • Leave for 10-15 min and gently peel off the masks. Gently dab to absorb the excess product into your skin . No need to rinse. Use once or twice a week for naturally healthy looking skin

  • Warning: For external use only. Avoid getting in your eyes

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

2 ℮

Great!

5 stars

As a new mum this is a great product with all my night feeds my eyes definitely need a bit of pampering! It made me feel refreshed and more awake I would totally recommend this to anyone for pampering those eyes! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not what I expected but good

5 stars

Not what I expected but really good. Kept moisture, did not dry out completely. Felt nice on skin especially in such delicate area. Made my eyes feel nice refreshed, gave them a really nice pick me up. They smell really nice too which is good since I’m really sensitive to smells. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Loved it

5 stars

Couldn’t wait to try this product to see if it would indeed revive my under eye area and I really wasn’t disappointed it made my face feel fresh plumped and soft was actually relaxing would definitely recommend and great to use when ur feeling over tired [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy to use product!

4 stars

I like the consistency of the pads, the material feels very comfortable on the under-eyes area, and they are very easy to apply and without fuss or making a mess of your hands. My skin did feel fresher: i applied it after a long day at work and the morning after I noticed my skin looking rested and brighter. i will definitely buy it again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely and refreshing!

5 stars

This eye mask is a very soft gel mask, so gentle on the delicate under eye area. Easy to apply, and felt refreshing straight away. After ten minutes you remove the gel, and my eye area was less tired looking. Felt lovely on the skin, and will buy more. Excellent product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I love it

5 stars

As a mother to a 6 month old baby who is going through sleep regression I have to admit this was a godsend. It helped my eyes feel and look less tired. I would reccomend these if you need a extra boost in the eye area [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

They actually stay on!

5 stars

These eye masks are amazing, really! The best part about these masks are that they stay on. Usually with eye masks they just slide off my face but I actually left mine on for over the recommend time because they were just so easy to have on, I forgot I had them on. Simple have also been very generous with the hydrogel, there was lots left in pack so I applied it to the rest of my face. The hydrogel formula is very moisturising but not greasy, it’s cooling and soothing, and my eyes looked really fresh and wide awake after one use. Great pre-party eye mask! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Felt like a new Woman!

5 stars

Wow - what a treat! Such a luxurious spa-like experience! Felt so super-hydrated at the delicate under-eye area. Can't believe such a little thing made such a difference! This will be a regular treat for me going forward! No hesitation in recommending this product. It's fab! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great eye mask

5 stars

Really like this eye mask. Applying under eyes area is very easy and gives a cool and refreshing feeling. Your skin is left moisturised and fresh. There is no need to wash it off you just rub in what’s left. Very happy with it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great for fine lines!

5 stars

Loved these so much! They rehydrated my under eye and made me feel younger and fresher. They also didn't sting my eyes either so i was really impressed with how a 5 minute eye mask can make you feel more relaxed and improve the appearance of my fine lines. Would highly recommend, with simple as well you can be sure there's no nasty chemicals. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

