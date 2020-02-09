Simple Water Boost Reviving Eye Hydrogel Mask

Great! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th February 2020 As a new mum this is a great product with all my night feeds my eyes definitely need a bit of pampering! It made me feel refreshed and more awake I would totally recommend this to anyone for pampering those eyes! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not what I expected but good 5 stars Review from unilever.com 13th January 2020 Not what I expected but really good. Kept moisture, did not dry out completely. Felt nice on skin especially in such delicate area. Made my eyes feel nice refreshed, gave them a really nice pick me up. They smell really nice too which is good since I’m really sensitive to smells. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Loved it 5 stars Review from unilever.com 10th January 2020 Couldn’t wait to try this product to see if it would indeed revive my under eye area and I really wasn’t disappointed it made my face feel fresh plumped and soft was actually relaxing would definitely recommend and great to use when ur feeling over tired [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy to use product! 4 stars Review from unilever.com 10th January 2020 I like the consistency of the pads, the material feels very comfortable on the under-eyes area, and they are very easy to apply and without fuss or making a mess of your hands. My skin did feel fresher: i applied it after a long day at work and the morning after I noticed my skin looking rested and brighter. i will definitely buy it again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely and refreshing! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th January 2020 This eye mask is a very soft gel mask, so gentle on the delicate under eye area. Easy to apply, and felt refreshing straight away. After ten minutes you remove the gel, and my eye area was less tired looking. Felt lovely on the skin, and will buy more. Excellent product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I love it 5 stars Review from unilever.com 8th January 2020 As a mother to a 6 month old baby who is going through sleep regression I have to admit this was a godsend. It helped my eyes feel and look less tired. I would reccomend these if you need a extra boost in the eye area [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

They actually stay on! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 8th January 2020 These eye masks are amazing, really! The best part about these masks are that they stay on. Usually with eye masks they just slide off my face but I actually left mine on for over the recommend time because they were just so easy to have on, I forgot I had them on. Simple have also been very generous with the hydrogel, there was lots left in pack so I applied it to the rest of my face. The hydrogel formula is very moisturising but not greasy, it’s cooling and soothing, and my eyes looked really fresh and wide awake after one use. Great pre-party eye mask! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Felt like a new Woman! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 6th January 2020 Wow - what a treat! Such a luxurious spa-like experience! Felt so super-hydrated at the delicate under-eye area. Can't believe such a little thing made such a difference! This will be a regular treat for me going forward! No hesitation in recommending this product. It's fab! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great eye mask 5 stars Review from unilever.com 6th January 2020 Really like this eye mask. Applying under eyes area is very easy and gives a cool and refreshing feeling. Your skin is left moisturised and fresh. There is no need to wash it off you just rub in what’s left. Very happy with it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]