Simple Daily Detox Purifying Charcoal Mask 21Ml

4.5(66)Write a review
image 1 of Simple Daily Detox Purifying Charcoal Mask 21Ml
£ 3.00
£1.43/10ml
  • We put our skin through a lot, which is why sometimes we need to press the skincare equivalent of a reset button. Simple® Daily Skin Detox Charcoal Purifying Sheet Mask is designed to do just this: after one use this detoxifying sheet mask leaves skin visibly fresher. Made in Korea, where the sheet mask skincare ritual originates, this Simple® Korean charcoal mask is the 15-minute secret to achieving purified skin. Say bye-bye to oil and impurities, and hello to fresh skin.
  • There’s a reason why nearly 10% of skincare searches online are about bamboo charcoal; the super ingredient is well-known for its skin detoxifying properties. The new 100% natural fibre fabric of this Simple® face mask allows skin to absorb the purifying goodness of the natural bamboo charcoal ingredients.
  • This Simple® face mask from the sensitive skin experts contains no chemicals that can upset your skin, no alcohol, no added paraben, no mineral oils and only non-animal derived ingredients.
  • How to use:
  • 1. Remove the mask from the sachet and gently peel off the backing film.
  • 2. Place the mask evenly over your previously cleansed skin.
  • 3. Leave for 15 minutes and gently peel off mask. Massage to absorb the excess product into your skin or use a cotton pad to remove. No need to rinse! Use once or twice a week for naturally healthy looking skin.
  • 4. Throw the used mask in the bin; do not flush. The environment will be thankful for it.
  • Simple® sheet mask with detoxifying bamboo charcoal
  • Visibly fresher skin after just one use
  • Purifying sheet mask made in Korea
  • New fabric: 100% natural fibres
  • 100% mineral oil free sheet mask
  • Hypoallergenic and dermatologically tested
  • Pack size: 21ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Agave Americana Stem Extract, Propanediol, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Allantoin, Althaea Rosea Flower Extract, Aspalathus Linearis Extract, Butylene Glycol, Caffeine, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Caprylyl Glycol, Carbomer, Charcoal Powder, Chrysanthemum Indicum Flower Extract, Copper Gluconate, Disodium EDTA, Ethylhexylglycerin, Hamamelis Virginiana Extract, Hydroxyacetophenone, Jasminum Officinale Extract, Magnesium Aspartate, Melissa Officinalis Leaf Extract, Methylpropanediol, Phenoxyethanol, Polyglyceryl-10 Laurate, Polyglyceryl-10 Myristate, Rosmarinus Officinalis Flower Extract, Sodium Hyaluronate, Thymus Vulgaris Extract, Tromethamine, Xanthan Gum, Zinc Gluconate

Storage

null

Produce of

Korea (Republic Of [South] Korea)

Warnings

  • Warning: for external use only

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

1 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: for external use only

66 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Easy to use

5 stars

This is the first sheet mask that I have tried, I found it a little tricky to unfold but was easy enough to put on my face. It was very moist but did not slip off of my face and left my skin feeling great. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I love this face mask!

5 stars

This is a lovely little face mask! I find these sheet mask variation of face mask to be incredibly convenient for my lifestyle. I have a family including a 3 year old so I don’t always have the time to treat my face to a mask. So to be able to put on a sheet mask like this, it’s nice and speedy, and it will stay on while I either relax or am doing house work, is amazing! I love how soft it made my skin feel, it felt incredibly moisturising in my skin once I’d taken the mask off. My skin definitely feels softer, even a day after using it there is a softness to my skin. I certainly recommend this Simple sheet mask! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A Rare Treat

4 stars

I was sceptical about the mask, because, having bought Simple products before and not liking them, I didn't think I would like this... I was wrong! I set myself up, glass of gin and lemonade (rhubarb and ginger gin, birthday pressie), TV on, bath taken, in my nightie and dressing gown, feet up, mask on, and relax! It felt cool on my skin, didn't stink of charcoal as I expected and actually felt good on my face. When I removed it after what felt like not long enough, my skin felt good and looked clean. I did notice the following few days that I had spots for the first time in decades, but I assume that's the detoxifying part of it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Left my skin smooth and clean!

5 stars

I bought this facemask a few months ago and i loved it so much ! It left my skin so smooth and ive bought so many more since ! My combination dry skin was brighter, moisturised and blackheads were less visible. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Face Mask`

5 stars

I bought this face mask from my local supermarket over a month ago when i first saw the product, I love simple as a brand. After use my face felt soft, smooth and clean. The face mask stayed on well, another positive is that it has a natural ingredient with it containing charcoal which has its own health benefits. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great mask!

5 stars

I have always had problem skin so am wary of face masks, however after using Simple’s Charcoal Sheet Mask a few times over the last few weeks my skin is noticeably brighter, less greasy and just looks “cleaner”. I love the smell of the mask as some can be quite overpowering, and it’s easy to apply and remove. It’s now one of my must have products whilst getting ready for a night out! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great mask!

5 stars

Easy to use mask that left my skin smooth and feeling refreshed. Its just the right consistency to apply. I use simple make up remover and facial wipes and this mask is just as good. Great product from simple and I'll be purchasing again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice but could be stronger

4 stars

This is a really gentle face mask. I wished it was a bit stronger and more purifying. I used it in the morning on a weekend and the next day all deep spots came up to the top. The mask worked for spots but not for blackheads. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Less messy than a normal mask

2 stars

I appreciated how easy this was to apply and remove without any mess or any scrubbing, and the mask was easy to apply - the liquid on it means that the mask sticks to all crevices in the right place. However I didn’t actually notice any difference after using it, unfortunately! But it did make me feel pampered. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Loved it

5 stars

Put it on and instantly felt relaxed. Sticks well unlike alot of other brands. Fits nicely into curves and edges on your face. Once it was over took it off and instantly felt cleaner and refreshed like I had just had a professional facial. Would highly recommend to anyone [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

