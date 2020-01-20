Simple Daily Detox Purifying Charcoal Mask 21Ml

Easy to use 5 stars Review from unilever.com 20th January 2020 This is the first sheet mask that I have tried, I found it a little tricky to unfold but was easy enough to put on my face. It was very moist but did not slip off of my face and left my skin feeling great. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I love this face mask! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th January 2020 This is a lovely little face mask! I find these sheet mask variation of face mask to be incredibly convenient for my lifestyle. I have a family including a 3 year old so I don’t always have the time to treat my face to a mask. So to be able to put on a sheet mask like this, it’s nice and speedy, and it will stay on while I either relax or am doing house work, is amazing! I love how soft it made my skin feel, it felt incredibly moisturising in my skin once I’d taken the mask off. My skin definitely feels softer, even a day after using it there is a softness to my skin. I certainly recommend this Simple sheet mask! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A Rare Treat 4 stars Review from unilever.com 9th January 2020 I was sceptical about the mask, because, having bought Simple products before and not liking them, I didn't think I would like this... I was wrong! I set myself up, glass of gin and lemonade (rhubarb and ginger gin, birthday pressie), TV on, bath taken, in my nightie and dressing gown, feet up, mask on, and relax! It felt cool on my skin, didn't stink of charcoal as I expected and actually felt good on my face. When I removed it after what felt like not long enough, my skin felt good and looked clean. I did notice the following few days that I had spots for the first time in decades, but I assume that's the detoxifying part of it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Left my skin smooth and clean! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 8th January 2020 I bought this facemask a few months ago and i loved it so much ! It left my skin so smooth and ive bought so many more since ! My combination dry skin was brighter, moisturised and blackheads were less visible. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Face Mask` 5 stars Review from unilever.com 8th January 2020 I bought this face mask from my local supermarket over a month ago when i first saw the product, I love simple as a brand. After use my face felt soft, smooth and clean. The face mask stayed on well, another positive is that it has a natural ingredient with it containing charcoal which has its own health benefits. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great mask! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 8th January 2020 I have always had problem skin so am wary of face masks, however after using Simple’s Charcoal Sheet Mask a few times over the last few weeks my skin is noticeably brighter, less greasy and just looks “cleaner”. I love the smell of the mask as some can be quite overpowering, and it’s easy to apply and remove. It’s now one of my must have products whilst getting ready for a night out! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great mask! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 8th January 2020 Easy to use mask that left my skin smooth and feeling refreshed. Its just the right consistency to apply. I use simple make up remover and facial wipes and this mask is just as good. Great product from simple and I'll be purchasing again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice but could be stronger 4 stars Review from unilever.com 7th January 2020 This is a really gentle face mask. I wished it was a bit stronger and more purifying. I used it in the morning on a weekend and the next day all deep spots came up to the top. The mask worked for spots but not for blackheads. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Less messy than a normal mask 2 stars Review from unilever.com 6th January 2020 I appreciated how easy this was to apply and remove without any mess or any scrubbing, and the mask was easy to apply - the liquid on it means that the mask sticks to all crevices in the right place. However I didn’t actually notice any difference after using it, unfortunately! But it did make me feel pampered. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]