Metcalfe's Mini Rice Cakes Milk Chocolate 16G

£ 1.00
£6.25/100g
per 16g pack
  • Energy337kJ 81kcal
    -%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate coated mini ricecakes.
  • Great on the go!
  • 81 calories per pack
  • Gluten-free
  • No artificial flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 16g

Information

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate Coating (60%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Rice Cakes (40%) (Wholegrain Brown Rice, Rice), (Minimum Cocoa Solids 39%)

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool dry place away from direct light.Best Before: See side of pack.

Produce of

Made in Italy

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Kettle Foods Ltd.,
  • Barnard Road,
  • Norwich,
  • Norfolk,
  • NR5 9JP,

Return to

  • Kettle Foods Ltd.,
  • Barnard Road,
  • Norwich,
  • Norfolk,
  • NR5 9JP,
  • UK.
  • www.metcalfessnacks.com

Net Contents

16g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper pack
Energy (kJ)2109337
Energy (kcal)50481
Fat (g)24.94.0
of which saturates (g)14.52.3
Carbohydrate (g)61.810.0
of which sugars (g)32.95.3
Protein (g)7.11.1
Salt (g)<0.1<0.1

