Metcalfe's Mini Rice Cakes Milk Chocolate 16G

- Energy337kJ 81kcal-%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g
Product Description
- Milk chocolate coated mini ricecakes.
- Great on the go!
- 81 calories per pack
- Gluten-free
- No artificial flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 16g
Information
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate Coating (60%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Rice Cakes (40%) (Wholegrain Brown Rice, Rice), (Minimum Cocoa Solids 39%)
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool dry place away from direct light.Best Before: See side of pack.
Produce of
Made in Italy
Number of uses
This pack contains 1 serving
Additives
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Made for:
- Kettle Foods Ltd.,
- Barnard Road,
- Norwich,
- Norfolk,
- NR5 9JP,
Return to
- Kettle Foods Ltd.,
- Barnard Road,
- Norwich,
- Norfolk,
- NR5 9JP,
- UK.
- www.metcalfessnacks.com
Net Contents
16g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per pack
|Energy (kJ)
|2109
|337
|Energy (kcal)
|504
|81
|Fat (g)
|24.9
|4.0
|of which saturates (g)
|14.5
|2.3
|Carbohydrate (g)
|61.8
|10.0
|of which sugars (g)
|32.9
|5.3
|Protein (g)
|7.1
|1.1
|Salt (g)
|<0.1
|<0.1
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019