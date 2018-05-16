Wild West Original Beef Jerky 35G

Product Description
- Original Beef Jerky
- Whether you're exploring the urban landscape or the great outdoors, Wild West gives you the fuel to go further.
- Using only the finest joints of beef silverside, handcrafted in the Highlands of Scotland, our jerky is full of goodness and the
- pioneering spirit of the taste frontier.
- At Wild West, we're all about high-protein, gluten free snacking. So, get out there and try our full range of flavours: Original, Honey BBQ and Jalapeño.
- Beef silverside marinated, smoked & cooked
- Contains 37% protein
- 110 calories per pack
- Gluten free
- Pack size: 35g
Information
Ingredients
Beef (made with 165g of Beef per 100g of Beef Jerky), Demerara Sugar, Water, Soy Sauce (Water, Soya Beans, Salt, Vinegar), Sea Salt, Apple Cider Vinegar, Pineapple Concentrate, Dried Garlic, Black Pepper, Dried Onion, Spices, Antioxidant: Sodium Ascorbate, Preservative: Sodium Nitrite
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
- Contains: Soya
Storage
You don't need to keep Wild West Jerky in the fridge - a cupboard or your desk drawer will be just fine. Once you open the pack, eat within three days. (Like you're not going to eat it all at once, right?).
Produce of
Made in Scotland using beef silverside from the UK and EU
Warnings
- This bag contains an oxygen absorber packet to enhance the freshness of your jerky. The absorber packet contains harmless minerals, which should not be eaten.
Name and address
- Meatsnacks Group,
- MK11 3LH.
Return to
- Wild West is part of the Meatsnacks Group and we promise to make you tasty, healthy snacks. Please get in touch if there is something good or not so good about this pack on snacks@meatsnacksgroup.com and we'll come right back to you.
- Meatsnacks Group,
- MK11 3LH.
Net Contents
35g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (35g) contains
|%RI*
|%RI* for an average adult
|Energy kJ/kcal
|1333/315
|467/110
|6%
|8400/2000
|Fat
|3.5g
|1.2g
|2%
|70g
|of which Saturates
|1.5g
|0.5g
|3%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|32.4g
|11.3g
|of which Sugars
|20.6g
|7.2g
|8%
|90g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|0.4g
|Protein
|37.8g
|13.2g
|Salt
|3.6g
|1.3g
|21%
|6g
|*RI reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
Safety information
This bag contains an oxygen absorber packet to enhance the freshness of your jerky. The absorber packet contains harmless minerals, which should not be eaten.
