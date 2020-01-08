By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Garnier Charcoal Anti-Blackhead Strips 4 Pack

4.5(127)Write a review
image 1 of Garnier Charcoal Anti-Blackhead Strips 4 Pack
£ 6.00
£1.50/each

Product Description

  • Pure Active Intensive Anti Blackhead Charcoal Nose Strips
  • Stop squeezing and pinching your pores to remove blackheads. Target them with our Pure Active Anti-Blackhead strips enriched with charcoal. In just 10 minutes your pores are visibly clearer and unclogged. Our dermatologically tested strips are incredibly efficient at removing blackheads, excess sebum and impurities from your T-zone area (chin, nose, forehead) leaving your skin feeling clean and fresh.
  • For over 20 years, Garnier has developed its knowledge of different skin problems. Garnier labs have used their extensive expertise to develop effective everyday solutions to help improve problematic skin.
  • Trying to fight the appearance of spots, blackheads, blemishes and other oily skin imperfections can feel like a never ending vicious cycle. We want to help you break free of that cycle by offering a range of solutions designed to cleanse the skin, to help protect against shine and blemishes and the formation of further spots and imperfections.
  • Our mission is to provide you with effective, every day skin care solutions and the relevant advice to help you make a long term commitment to clearer looking skin. Clearer looking skin starts today with Garnier.
  • Goes well with
  • Garnier Pure Active Intensive 3 in 1 Charcoal Anti-Blackhead Wash
  • Mask & Scrub, Garnier Pure Active Intensive Anti-Blackhead Gel Wash
  • Garnier Charcoal and Algae Hydrating Face Sheet Mask
  • Garnier Pure Active Intensive 24h Moisturiser
  • Peels away blackheads, dirt and oil with each use
  • After each use pores look unclogged, tighter and less visible while blackheads appear reduced

Information

Ingredients

967381, PVP, VP / VA Copolymer, Alcohol Denat., Aqua / Water, CI 77499 / Iron Oxides, Dimethicone, Charcoal Powder, (F.I.L B215404/1)

Preparation and Usage

  • How to use it?
  • 1. Wash your face thoroughly and pat dry
  • 2. Apply the strip evenly to your nose, chin or forehead
  • 3. Wait 10-15 minutes then gently peel off
  • Use up to 2 times a week to fight the appearance of blackheads and shine.

Warnings

  • CAUTION:
  • In case of discomfort, space out the applications. Avoid eye and lip contours. Do not apply on irritated skin.

Name and address

  • TSA 75000 93584 Saint Ouen Cedex,
  • France.

Return to

  • 0800 0854 376 (UK)
  • 1800 818 676 (ROI)
  • www.garnier.co.uk

Net Contents

4 x Strips

Safety information

View more safety information

CAUTION: In case of discomfort, space out the applications. Avoid eye and lip contours. Do not apply on irritated skin.

127 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

It’s a no from me

3 stars

Never used nose strips before so I tried this one out. It sticks on fine and stays on. Some blackhead came off on the nose but not a lot. You would have to give yourself a full facial (stream) to make them come out. It’s good you can use on chin and forehead not just nose [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love these strips

5 stars

These are brilliant for quick removal if you haven’t got the time to use a full face mask. They stick on with ease and are easily removed and you can see the results. I have bought a few packs of these now to use as part of my skincare routine. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent Results

4 stars

I was a little bit dubious about trying these but I have to say that they worked far better than I expected and are so easy to use. I also thought it would hurt but it doesn't and the results afterwards were smaller pores. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fab product

5 stars

Absolutely loved these nose stripes. So easy to use and really effective. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Didn't work for me.

3 stars

I wasn't a fan of these. I really love a pore strip because I like to see all the blackheads on the strip (Sorry if that's t.m.i) but these were a bit of a let down. After applying the strip, leaving it on and then pulling it off the strip came off with nothing stuck to it. It is a possibility that my pores are just really clear however so maybe they are better suited to someone who can see they have loads of blocked pores and blackheads. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Does the job!

5 stars

Love these! They do what their supposed to and feels so satisfying to pull them off [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I couldn't believe it

5 stars

This was really effective at removing blackheads without leaving redness, dryness or itching like other products I've tried. I definitely recommend it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not the best nose pore strips I've used but not th

3 stars

Not the best nose pore strips I've used but not the worse either. Worked okay when I steamed and exfoliated before using but didn't do anything when I just washed my face before using as the instructions suggest. My skin did feel softer afterwards but still had lots of blackheads on my nose and chin. I did like the fact they could be used on nose, chin or forehead. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

It’s ok

3 stars

I don’t really like to use pores strip to wax my nose as I have very sensitive skin but this product was ok and did the job it was meant to, was very noticeable every time used. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Poreless Nose

4 stars

I had only ever tried Biore’s nose strips, so that’s what I had as a comparison to this Garnier product. Both are not dissimilar in price, and produced very similar results. Very happy with how poreless my nose was left, which was just perfection for makeup application. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 127 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

