Garnier Charcoal Anti-Blackhead Strips 4 Pack

It’s a no from me
Never used nose strips before so I tried this one out. It sticks on fine and stays on. Some blackhead came off on the nose but not a lot. You would have to give yourself a full facial (stream) to make them come out. It’s good you can use on chin and forehead not just nose [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Love these strips
These are brilliant for quick removal if you haven’t got the time to use a full face mask. They stick on with ease and are easily removed and you can see the results. I have bought a few packs of these now to use as part of my skincare routine. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent Results
I was a little bit dubious about trying these but I have to say that they worked far better than I expected and are so easy to use. I also thought it would hurt but it doesn't and the results afterwards were smaller pores. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fab product
Absolutely loved these nose stripes. So easy to use and really effective. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Didn't work for me.
I wasn't a fan of these. I really love a pore strip because I like to see all the blackheads on the strip (Sorry if that's t.m.i) but these were a bit of a let down. After applying the strip, leaving it on and then pulling it off the strip came off with nothing stuck to it. It is a possibility that my pores are just really clear however so maybe they are better suited to someone who can see they have loads of blocked pores and blackheads. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Does the job!
Love these! They do what their supposed to and feels so satisfying to pull them off [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I couldn't believe it
This was really effective at removing blackheads without leaving redness, dryness or itching like other products I've tried. I definitely recommend it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Not the best nose pore strips I've used but not th
Not the best nose pore strips I've used but not the worse either. Worked okay when I steamed and exfoliated before using but didn't do anything when I just washed my face before using as the instructions suggest. My skin did feel softer afterwards but still had lots of blackheads on my nose and chin. I did like the fact they could be used on nose, chin or forehead. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
It’s ok
I don’t really like to use pores strip to wax my nose as I have very sensitive skin but this product was ok and did the job it was meant to, was very noticeable every time used. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Poreless Nose
I had only ever tried Biore’s nose strips, so that’s what I had as a comparison to this Garnier product. Both are not dissimilar in price, and produced very similar results. Very happy with how poreless my nose was left, which was just perfection for makeup application. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]