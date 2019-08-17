Garnier Pure Active Anti-Blackhead Mask 32G

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Garnier Pure Active Anti-Blackhead Mask

  • Pure Active Anti Blackhead Charcoal Mask Peel Off
  • At Garnier we know that the Pure Active Charcoal Anti Blackhead Peel-Off Mask is an effective way to remove blackheads from your T-Zone (nose, chin and forehead). Our formula contains salicylic acid and charcoal which are at the forefront of skincare technology, scientifically proven to remove impurities and unclog pores giving you an incredible facial cleanse. Our peel off mask acts like a magnet for dirt to help purify the skin, visibly tightening pores and controlling the appearance of sebum.
  • For over 20 years, Garnier has developed its knowledge of different skin problems. Garnier labs have used their extensive expertise to develop effective everyday solutions to help improve problematic skin.
  • Trying to fight the appearance of spots, blackheads, blemishes and other oily skin imperfections can feel like a never ending vicious cycle. We want to help you break free of that cycle by offering a range of solutions designed to cleanse the skin, to help protect against shine and blemishes and the formation of further spots and imperfections.
  • Our mission is to provide you with effective, every day skin care solutions and the relevant advice to help you make a long term commitment to clearer looking skin. Clearer looking skin starts today with Garnier.
  • Goes well with
  • Garnier Pure Active Intensive 3 in 1 Charcoal Anti-Blackhead Wash, Mask & Scrub, Garnier Pure Active Intensive Anti-Blackhead Gel Wash, Garnier Charcoal and Algae Hydrating Face Sheet Mask, Garnier Pure Active Intensive 24h Moisturiser
  • Formulated with natural origin ingredient extracts of charcoal and salicylic acid
  • Targets impurities that can clog your pores, such as dirt and excess sebum
  • Removes dead skin and at least 15 blackheads per use
  • After 1 use: Pores look unclogged and skin looks healthier
  • After 4 weeks: Blackheads appear reduced, pores appear tighter and less visible
  • Pack size: 32G

967372 40, Aqua/Water, Alcohol Denat., VP/VA Copolymer, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Glycerin, PEG-8, CI 7749/Iron Oxides, Cellulose Gum, Charcoal Powder, Citric Acid, Polyglycerin-10, Polyglyceryl-10 Myristate, Polyglyceryl-10 Stearate, Salicylic Acid, Sodium Dehydroacetate, Sodium Hydroxide, Xanthan Gum, Parfum/Fragrance, (F.I.L B221217/1)

  • How to use our Garnier Pure Active Charcoal Anti Blackhead Peel-Off Mask:
  • 1. Wash your face thoroughly and pat dry
  • 2. Apply a generous even layer to the T-zone (nose, forehead and chin). Wait until completely dry (about 20-30 minutes)
  • 3. Once dry to the touch, gently peel off the mask. Then peel away any residue if necessary. Check out the satisfying results on the back of the peel off!
  • Use up to 2 times a week to fight the appearance of blackheads and shine.

  • CAUTION:
  • In case of discomfort, space out the applications. Avoid eye and lip contours. In case of contact with eyes, rinse them immediately and thoroughly. Do not apply on irritated skin

  • Garnier,
  • UK,
  • W6 8ET.
  • TSA 75000 93584 Saint Ouen Cedex,
  • France.

  • Garnier,
  • UK,
  • W6 8ET.
  • 0800 0854 376 (UK)
  • 1800 818 676 (ROI)
  • www.garnier.co.uk

50ml

CAUTION: In case of discomfort, space out the applications. Avoid eye and lip contours. In case of contact with eyes, rinse them immediately and thoroughly. Do not apply on irritated skin

132 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Interesting Product

4 stars

I had seen lots of these online and wasn't sure, especially the charcoal aspect but I have to say I do like this product. It's not like anything I've used before and I got the hang of it fairly easily. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

No better than others

2 stars

A little disappointed with this product- used multiple times and haven’t noticed any change in my skin- no affect on reducing blackheads unfortunately. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Left my skin feeling so smooth

5 stars

It left my sensitive skin feeling so soft and smooth. It didn't cause a reaction or dryness like most products and it removed blackheads without any pain. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really good mask

5 stars

I love this peel off mask. So easy to use it and makes a huge difference to pores every time I use it and it doesn’t irritate my sensitive skin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Messy

2 stars

I wasn't a fan of this mask. I left it on for ages but I still had loads of wet patches all over my face, was horrible to try wash off. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Deep cleanse

5 stars

This mask made my face feel so clean, it helped cleanse every pore, the charcoal definitely makes a difference. Easy to apply and to remove. A new addition to my weekly skincare regime. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Bang for your buck

4 stars

Wow! I have tried higher end brands & side by side, I’m not sure I could tell the difference. This is amazing! It gets right into the root of your skins and gently removes excess dirt and impurities, leaving my skin baby soft afterwards. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love this!!

5 stars

Leaves my face feeling so so soft!!!! Slightly messy but worth it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy to follow instructions.

3 stars

Followed the instructions easily. Unfortunately, it didn’t seem to make much difference to my skin. I don’5 really have problematic pores, so it might be more effective on skin with more blackheads than mine has. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very refreshing

5 stars

Love this peel off mask as it absolutely clears all blackheads and unwanted dirt leaving skin feeling clean and fresh [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

