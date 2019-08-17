Garnier Pure Active Anti-Blackhead Mask 32G

Interesting Product
I had seen lots of these online and wasn't sure, especially the charcoal aspect but I have to say I do like this product. It's not like anything I've used before and I got the hang of it fairly easily. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
No better than others
A little disappointed with this product- used multiple times and haven’t noticed any change in my skin- no affect on reducing blackheads unfortunately. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Left my skin feeling so smooth
It left my sensitive skin feeling so soft and smooth. It didn't cause a reaction or dryness like most products and it removed blackheads without any pain. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Really good mask
I love this peel off mask. So easy to use it and makes a huge difference to pores every time I use it and it doesn’t irritate my sensitive skin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Messy
I wasn't a fan of this mask. I left it on for ages but I still had loads of wet patches all over my face, was horrible to try wash off. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Deep cleanse
This mask made my face feel so clean, it helped cleanse every pore, the charcoal definitely makes a difference. Easy to apply and to remove. A new addition to my weekly skincare regime. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Bang for your buck
Wow! I have tried higher end brands & side by side, I’m not sure I could tell the difference. This is amazing! It gets right into the root of your skins and gently removes excess dirt and impurities, leaving my skin baby soft afterwards. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Love this!!
Leaves my face feeling so so soft!!!! Slightly messy but worth it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Easy to follow instructions.
Followed the instructions easily. Unfortunately, it didn’t seem to make much difference to my skin. I don’5 really have problematic pores, so it might be more effective on skin with more blackheads than mine has. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Very refreshing
Love this peel off mask as it absolutely clears all blackheads and unwanted dirt leaving skin feeling clean and fresh [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]