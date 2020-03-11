By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

L'oreal Revitalift Fill Night Cream 50Ml

5(121)Write a review
image 1 of L'oreal Revitalift Fill Night Cream 50Ml
£ 15.00
£30.00/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • L'Oreal Revitali
  • Containing a high concentration of Hyaluronic Acid
  • Enriched with Fibroxyl plant extract
  • reduce wrinkles and re plump the skin
  • Hyaluronic Acid is a natural component of the skin. As you age, your natural reserves diminish, causing your face to lose plumpness. Consequently, skin loses its fullness and wrinkles deepen.
  • Discover Revitalift Filler, our Replumping and Anti-Ageing regime, highly concentrated in pure Hyaluronic Acid.
  • Fills wrinkles - replumps skin with moisture, reducing the appearance of wrinkles.
  • Defines contours - enriched with Fibroxyl plant extract known for its forming properties. Skin bounces back, contours appear more defined.
  • Restores skin - night after night, the formula helps to restore skin. Wake up to younger, plumper and fuller-looking skin.
  • Goes well with
  • L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Filler Renew Eye Cream 15ml 3600523201310
  • L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Filler Renew Replumping Serum 16ml 3600522892342
  • L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Filler Renew Anti-Ageing Day Cream 50ml 3600522892335
  • An anti-ageing night cream
  • Fills wrinkles, defines contours, restores skin
  • With concentrated Hyaluronic Acid
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

782509 28, Aqua / Water, Glycerin, Dimethicone, Isohexadecane, Hydroxyethylpiperazine Ethane Sulfonic Acid, Alcohol Denat., Dipropylene Glycol, Synthetic Wax, Alpinia Galanga Leaf Extract, PEG-10 Dimethicone, PEG-30 Dipolyhydroxystearate, Stearyl Alcohol, Sorbitan Oleate, Dimethicone/PEG-10/15 Crosspolymer, Dimethicone/Polyglycerin-3 Crosspolymer, Ceteareth-6, Caffeine, Sodium Acrylates Copolymer`, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Hyaluronate, Adenosine, Nylon-12, Disodium Acetyl Glucosamine Phosphate, Disodium EDTA, Isopropyl Alcohol, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Caprylyl Glycol, Xanthan Gum, Pentylene Glycol, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Butylene Glycol, Tocopherol, Phenoxyethanol, CI 60730 / Ext. Violet 2, Linalool, Citronellol, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Benzoate, Benzyl Salicylate, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. B222711/1)

Preparation and Usage

  • Apply the cream every evening with upwards movements on a thoroughly cleansed face and neck.

Net Contents

50ml

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

121 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Lovely fragrance and texture, easy to apply and so

5 stars

Lovely fragrance and texture, easy to apply and soaks in really easily. My skin feels very soft on a morning and not as dull. A pot lasts me a couple months so it’s a great buy [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love how this just sinks into my skin with no grea

5 stars

Love how this just sinks into my skin with no greasy after feel. Would recommend x [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The texture of this night cream was really lovely.

4 stars

The texture of this night cream was really lovely. It was a light gel rather than a heavy cream, which night creams often are. It has a nice fragrance which isn't too over powering. The cream absorbs nicely and left my skin feeling pleasantly moisturised the following day. Did it replump my skin? I'm not so sure but it did feel nice and wasn't greasy which is a plus in my opinion [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This is a fantastic that genuinely works! First

5 stars

This is a fantastic that genuinely works! Firstly, the actual product smells great. I felt it had quite a thick consistency - almost sticky - if you used too much, but it's really not necessary to use a large amount each night. A little definitely goes a long way. It's so moisturising, your skin will thank you for using it after very little time. I've been using it almost every night for the past 3 weeks, and I can honestly say my skin looks so much better every morning. My lines are softer, and my skin generally looks great. I'll definitely carry on using this at night. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This is a lovely night cream, makes your skin feel

5 stars

This is a lovely night cream, makes your skin feel very soft and silky however it does leave what feels like a greasy film on your skin. Its fine for overnight and by using a toner in the morning to remove the remnants my skin was left feeling soft and looking more even, less small creases! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I really love this product. The fragrance is lovel

5 stars

I really love this product. The fragrance is lovely and I noticed a definite improvement in my skin, my skin feels amazing and soft I would recommend this to everyone. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My skin does look firmer and stays moisturized an

4 stars

My skin does look firmer and stays moisturized and feels very soft. I have to keep using this to see the result. I enjoy using it so far. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I have been using this cream for the last two week

5 stars

I have been using this cream for the last two weeks and I feel my sking is more supple and plump. The texture gel-cream and it sinks in quickly without feeling greassy. It has a high concentration of hyaluronic acid which fills in the wrinkles. So far I am happy with the results and I would recommend it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Loreal Revitalift Filler Renew Night Cream is perf

4 stars

Loreal Revitalift Filler Renew Night Cream is perfect replumping cream. Applied for night and waking up with hydrated skin feeling like new softer, firm and younger. Wrinkles feel softer and less visible after som time of using. Applied for about 2 weeks on water soap cleaned face before bedtime and massage it into skin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My skin looked and felt totally refreshed after us

5 stars

My skin looked and felt totally refreshed after using this on a nightly basis. Fine lines seemed a lot less noticeable and my skin look and felt much brighter and fresher. I love it. The best night cream I've ever used. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 121 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.14
£0.78/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here