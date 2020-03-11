L'oreal Revitalift Fill Night Cream 50Ml

Lovely fragrance and texture, easy to apply and so
Lovely fragrance and texture, easy to apply and soaks in really easily. My skin feels very soft on a morning and not as dull. A pot lasts me a couple months so it’s a great buy [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Love how this just sinks into my skin with no grea
Love how this just sinks into my skin with no greasy after feel. Would recommend x [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
The texture of this night cream was really lovely.
The texture of this night cream was really lovely. It was a light gel rather than a heavy cream, which night creams often are. It has a nice fragrance which isn't too over powering. The cream absorbs nicely and left my skin feeling pleasantly moisturised the following day. Did it replump my skin? I'm not so sure but it did feel nice and wasn't greasy which is a plus in my opinion [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
This is a fantastic that genuinely works! First
This is a fantastic that genuinely works! Firstly, the actual product smells great. I felt it had quite a thick consistency - almost sticky - if you used too much, but it's really not necessary to use a large amount each night. A little definitely goes a long way. It's so moisturising, your skin will thank you for using it after very little time. I've been using it almost every night for the past 3 weeks, and I can honestly say my skin looks so much better every morning. My lines are softer, and my skin generally looks great. I'll definitely carry on using this at night. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
This is a lovely night cream, makes your skin feel
This is a lovely night cream, makes your skin feel very soft and silky however it does leave what feels like a greasy film on your skin. Its fine for overnight and by using a toner in the morning to remove the remnants my skin was left feeling soft and looking more even, less small creases! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I really love this product. The fragrance is lovel
I really love this product. The fragrance is lovely and I noticed a definite improvement in my skin, my skin feels amazing and soft I would recommend this to everyone. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
My skin does look firmer and stays moisturized an
My skin does look firmer and stays moisturized and feels very soft. I have to keep using this to see the result. I enjoy using it so far. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I have been using this cream for the last two week
I have been using this cream for the last two weeks and I feel my sking is more supple and plump. The texture gel-cream and it sinks in quickly without feeling greassy. It has a high concentration of hyaluronic acid which fills in the wrinkles. So far I am happy with the results and I would recommend it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Loreal Revitalift Filler Renew Night Cream is perf
Loreal Revitalift Filler Renew Night Cream is perfect replumping cream. Applied for night and waking up with hydrated skin feeling like new softer, firm and younger. Wrinkles feel softer and less visible after som time of using. Applied for about 2 weeks on water soap cleaned face before bedtime and massage it into skin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
My skin looked and felt totally refreshed after us
My skin looked and felt totally refreshed after using this on a nightly basis. Fine lines seemed a lot less noticeable and my skin look and felt much brighter and fresher. I love it. The best night cream I've ever used. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]