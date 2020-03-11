Olay Regenerist Overnight Mask 50Ml
Offer
- Wake up to plumper & firmer feeling skin in just 1 night. Olay Regenerist Night Mask makes skin feel firmer, lifted and nourished while you sleep. It intensively hydrates to plump skin throughout the night. It pampers skin, leaving a luxuriously smooth feel. Our fast-absorbing and non-greasy formula with Advanced Amino-Peptide Complex is designed to revive your skin's youthful elasticity while you sleep. After first use, your skin is intensely moisturised, feels firmer, lifted and smoothened. Over time, your skin will appear revitalised & younger with reduced visible signs of stress and fatigue.
- Plumper & firmer feeling skin in just 1 night
- Intensively hydrates and moisturises
- Fast-absorbing and non-greasy, leaving a luxuriously smooth feel
- Formula with Advanced Amino-Peptide Complex designed to revive your skin's youthful elasticity
- Over time, skin will appear revitalised and younger with reduced visible signs of fatigue
- Pack size: 50ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Dimethicone, Glycerin, Niacinamide, Crosspolymer, Polymethylsilsesquioxane, Polyacrylamide, Polyethylene, Panthenol, Palmitoyl Pentapeptide-4, Tocopheryl Acetate, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Allantoin, Butylene Glycol, Dimethiconol, Laureth-4, Laureth-7, Sodium PEG-7 Olive Oil Carboxylate, PEG-30 Dipolyhydroxystearate, Trideceth-6, Disodium EDTA, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Aminomethyl Propanol, PEG-100 Stearate, Ammonium Polyacrylate, Titanium Dioxide, C13-14 Alkane, DMDM Hydantoin, Benzyl Alcohol, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, Methylparaben, Propylparaben, Parfum, Caramel
Produce of
Poland
Preparation and Usage
- In the evening, apply cream-mask generously over entire cleansed face. After 5 minutes, gently tissue off excess, leaving a thin layer overnight. Use 2-3 times a week.
Warnings
- Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs, rinse well with water.
Net Contents
50 ℮
Safety information
