Dove Men+Care Sport Active Fresh Body Wash 400Ml

- Caring shower gel for body and face.
- Designed for men's skin for after sports skin care.
- Cleans sweat & dirt from active skin.
- Fights the drying out of the skin after showering.
- For a fresh, clean feeling and total skin hydration.
- Dermatologically tested.
- Pack size: 400ML
Produce of
Germany
- For best use, wet your body fully in the shower and rub the Dove Men+Care Shower Gel in your hands to produce a light lather foam. Work it over your skin and rinse thoroughly
- Unilever Dept ER,
- Wirral CH63 3JW UK
