Dove Men+Care Sport Active Fresh Body Wash 250Ml

- Working out is good for your mind and body. But did you know it’s rough on your skin? Sweat, friction from movement, extra showers, and towel drying make your skin vulnerable and could lead to sweat rash, chaffing, and irritation.
- The Active+Care mens body wash is developed specifically for men's skin for after sports skin care. It effectively cleans sweat & dirt from active skin for a fresh, clean feeling.
- The best men’s body wash not only leaves you feeling refreshed, but also gives you total skin hydration. All Dove Men+Care Body Wash for men contain Micromoisture which activates on skin and helps fight the drying out of skin after showering.
- Dove Men+Care Sport Active+Fresh is a hydrating body wash that provides the performance you need while also delivering care for your skin without irritating skin or making it feel tight or dry.
- Pair with other products from the Dove Men Care Sport range such as the Active+Fresh antiperspirants and deodorants for a refreshing and skin strengthening men’s grooming routine that allows you to stay active and rebound after a tough workout.
- For best use, wet your body fully in the shower and rub the Dove Men+Care Shower Gel in your hands to produce a light lather foam. Work it over your skin and rinse thoroughly.
- Caring shower gel for body and face.
- Designed for men's skin for after sports skin care.
- Cleans sweat & dirt from active skin.
- Fights the drying out of the skin after showering.
- For a fresh, clean feeling and total skin hydration.
- Dermatologically tested.
- Pack size: 250ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Sodium Laureth, Sulfate, Petrolatum, Acrylates Copolymer, Parfum, Citric Acid, Cocamide MEA, Glycerin, PPG -12, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Hydroxide, Tetrasodium EDTA, Tocopherol, Butylphenyl Methylproppional, Citral, Citronellol, Limonenem Linalool, CI 19140
Produce of
Germany
Preparation and Usage
Warnings
- As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use
Name and address
- Unilever Dept ER,
- Wirral CH63 3JW UK
Net Contents
250 ℮
Safety information
