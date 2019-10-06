Little Coco Nutters Puree Mango & Passion Fruit 90G

Very tasty for a dairy free yogurt
My 13 month old absolutely loves these (he is dairy free) also I tried it and I can see why they are super tasty.
Coconut Milk (43%) (Coconut Extract, Coconut Water, Water), Coconut Water (14%), Mango Puree (12%), Apple Juice, Pear Puree, Passion Fruit Juice (3%), Rice Flour, Cornflour, Potato Starch, Pectin*, Calcium (Tricalcium Citrate), Natural Flavouring, Non-Dairy Cultures (S. Thermophilus + L. Bulgaricus, Lactobacillus Acidophilus, Bifidobacterium Lactis), Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin), Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol), (*) from Fruit
Store below 7°C and consume within 3 days once opened.
36 Months
90g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|%NRVs*
|Energy
|kJ 536
|-
|kcal 128
|Fat
|6.7g
|of which Saturates
|6.1g
|Carbohydrate
|15g
|of which Sugars
|4.6g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|Protein
|1.7g
|Salt
|0.5g
|Calcium
|130mg
|16%
|Vitamin D
|2mcg
|40%
|Vitamin B12
|0.4mcg
|16%
|*NRV: Nutrient Reference Values (adults)
|-
|-
CAUTION: THIS CAP IS MADE OF SMALL PARTS AND A LITTLE PERSON COULD CHOKE ON IT. DO NOT LEAVE THIS PRODUCT WITH UNSUPERVISED CHILDREN UNDER 36 MONTHS.
