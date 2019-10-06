By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Little Coco Nutters Puree Mango & Passion Fruit 90G

5(1)Write a review
Little Coco Nutters Puree Mango & Passion Fruit 90G
£ 1.00
£1.12/100g

Product Description

  • Coconut Yogurt Alternative with Fruit Purée
  • Join the coconut revolution...
  • Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @coconutcollab
  • Source of calcium, vitamins D3 & B12
  • Fruit sugars only
  • Plant based
  • Made with live cultures
  • Dairy and gluten free
  • Pack size: 90g
  • Source of calcium, vitamins D3 & B12

Information

Ingredients

Coconut Milk (43%) (Coconut Extract, Coconut Water, Water), Coconut Water (14%), Mango Puree (12%), Apple Juice, Pear Puree, Passion Fruit Juice (3%), Rice Flour, Cornflour, Potato Starch, Pectin*, Calcium (Tricalcium Citrate), Natural Flavouring, Non-Dairy Cultures (S. Thermophilus + L. Bulgaricus, Lactobacillus Acidophilus, Bifidobacterium Lactis), Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin), Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol), (*) from Fruit

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Dairy, Gluten

Storage

Store below 7°C and consume within 3 days once opened.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before opening.

Warnings

  • CAUTION: THIS CAP IS MADE OF SMALL PARTS AND A LITTLE PERSON COULD CHOKE ON IT. DO NOT LEAVE THIS PRODUCT WITH UNSUPERVISED CHILDREN UNDER 36 MONTHS.

Name and address

  • The Coconut Collaborative Ltd.,
  • 16A Great Peter Street,
  • London,
  • SW1P 2BX.

Return to

  • The Coconut Collaborative Ltd.,
  • 16A Great Peter Street,
  • London,
  • SW1P 2BX.

Lower age limit

36 Months

Net Contents

90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g%NRVs*
Energy kJ 536
-kcal 128
Fat 6.7g
of which Saturates 6.1g
Carbohydrate 15g
of which Sugars 4.6g
Fibre 0.5g
Protein 1.7g
Salt 0.5g
Calcium 130mg16%
Vitamin D 2mcg40%
Vitamin B12 0.4mcg16%
*NRV: Nutrient Reference Values (adults)--

Safety information

View more safety information

CAUTION: THIS CAP IS MADE OF SMALL PARTS AND A LITTLE PERSON COULD CHOKE ON IT. DO NOT LEAVE THIS PRODUCT WITH UNSUPERVISED CHILDREN UNDER 36 MONTHS.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Very tasty for a dairy free yogurt

5 stars

My 13 month old absolutely loves these (he is dairy free) also I tried it and I can see why they are super tasty.

