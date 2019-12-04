Gu Salted Caramel Cheesecake 2X92g

Just boring dessert
I just can't understand why these are popular! Very ordinary dessert in expensive packaging
Whipping Cream, Full Fat Soft Cheese (17%) (Cream, Water, Milk Protein Powder, Modified Starch, Culture, Sea Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)), Caramel with Salted Butter (17%) (Glucose Fructose Syrup, Sweetened Condensed Milk, Salted Butter, Sugar, Water, Salt, Thickener (Pectin)), Biscuit Crumb (Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Wholemeal Flour (Wheat), Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil), Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt), Caramel with Salted Butter (12%) (Sweetened Condensed Milk, Sugar, Water, Glucose Syrup, Salted Butter with Guérande Salt, Salt, Thickeners (Pectin)), Demerara Sugar, Granulated Sugar, Whole Egg (Pasteurised Whole Egg, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)), Vegetable Oil (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Cornflour, Agar, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)
Keep me chilled, 0-5°C. Don't freeze me.
Made in the UK
2 x 92g ℮ Ramekin
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per 92g (ramekin)
|Energy
|1509
|1388
|-
|362
|333
|Fat (g)
|23.1
|21.2
|of which saturates (g)
|13.6
|12.5
|Carbohydrate (g)
|34.5
|31.7
|of which sugars (g)
|30.6
|28.2
|Fibre (g)
|0.7
|0.7
|Protein (g)
|3.7
|3.4
|Salt (g)
|0.65
|0.60
Handle glass ramekins with care.
