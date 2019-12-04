By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Gu Salted Caramel Cheesecake 2X92g

3(1)Write a review
Gu Salted Caramel Cheesecake 2X92g
£ 2.00
£1.09/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • 2 Cheesecakes on Biscuit Base Layered with Caramel and Topped with a Caramel Cream Layer
  • Follow us on Instagram @gupuds & Facebook @GuUK
  • For more information, or to get in touch, swing by www.gupuds.com
  • Gü Sumptuous Salted Caramel Cheesecakes: Flirt with the sumptuous guérande salted caramel cream, topping and fall head over heels with the luscious cheesecake and caramel soaked buttery biscuit base.
  • We're on a mission to blow the minds of pleasure seekers everywhere. Our job description is simply this: to transform each sweet moment into an explosion of pleasure. To us, it's a labour of love. A journey of joy. Every atom of cheesecake, mousse, molten middle, and soufflé is a little victory for us. Delicious, explosive victory. Ever since we first sneaked Gü onto the shelves of a local supermarket, we've been pouring our hearts into making these victories more widespread; from a little-known secret to a global taste phenomenon on the tongues of millions. A Gü Pud is eaten somewhere in the world every second!
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 184g

Information

Ingredients

Whipping Cream, Full Fat Soft Cheese (17%) (Cream, Water, Milk Protein Powder, Modified Starch, Culture, Sea Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)), Caramel with Salted Butter (17%) (Glucose Fructose Syrup, Sweetened Condensed Milk, Salted Butter, Sugar, Water, Salt, Thickener (Pectin)), Biscuit Crumb (Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Wholemeal Flour (Wheat), Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil), Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt), Caramel with Salted Butter (12%) (Sweetened Condensed Milk, Sugar, Water, Glucose Syrup, Salted Butter with Guérande Salt, Salt, Thickeners (Pectin)), Demerara Sugar, Granulated Sugar, Whole Egg (Pasteurised Whole Egg, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)), Vegetable Oil (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Cornflour, Agar, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)

Allergy Information

  • Manufactured on a site that handles Nuts

Storage

Keep me chilled, 0-5°C. Don't freeze me.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Eat me cold.

Warnings

  • Handle glass ramekins with care.

Name and address

  • Gü,
  • Shepherds Building,
  • London,
  • W14 0DA.

Return to

  • For more information, or to get in touch, swing by www.gupuds.com
  • Gü,
  • Shepherds Building,
  • London,
  • W14 0DA.

Net Contents

2 x 92g ℮ Ramekin

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 92g (ramekin)
Energy 15091388
-362333
Fat (g)23.121.2
of which saturates (g)13.612.5
Carbohydrate (g)34.531.7
of which sugars (g)30.628.2
Fibre (g)0.70.7
Protein (g)3.73.4
Salt (g)0.650.60

Safety information

View more safety information

Handle glass ramekins with care.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Just boring dessert

3 stars

I just can't understand why these are popular! Very ordinary dessert in expensive packaging

Helpful little swaps

Gu Lemon Cheesecake 2 X90g

£ 2.00
£1.12/100g

Offer

Gu Creamy Cappuccino Cheesecake 2X85g

£ 2.00
£1.18/100g

Offer

Gu Cheesecake Key Lime Pie (2X78g)

£ 2.00
£1.29/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here