Galpharm Paracetamol Plus 16 Caplets

Excellent and inexpensive
Excellent inexpensive pain relief. An added bonus for me is that Paracetamol does not thin the blood as aspirin does.
16 x Caplets
Do not give to children under 12 years of age. Do not exceed the stated dose. If symptoms persist consult your doctor. Warnings: Contains Paracetamol Do not take with any other paracetamol-containing products. Immediate medical advice should be sought in the event of an overdose, even if you feel well. Keep all medicines out of the reach and sight of children. Do not use the tablets after the date shown on the pack.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020