Galpharm Paracetamol Plus 16 Caplets

5(1)Write a review
Galpharm Paracetamol Plus 16 Caplets

Rest of shelf

Product Description

  • Paracetamol Plus Caplets
  • For the relief of mild to moderate pain including headache, migraine, neuralgia, toothache, sore throat and period pains. They are also for the symptomatic relief of sprains, strains, rheumatic pain, sciatica, lumbago, fibrositis, muscular aches and pains, joint swelling and stiffness, influenza, feverishness and feverish colds.

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • Please read the enclosed leaflet which provides more information about this product.

Warnings

  • Do not give to children under 12 years of age.
  • Do not exceed the stated dose.
  • If symptoms persist consult your doctor.
  • Warnings:
  • Contains Paracetamol
  • Do not take with any other paracetamol-containing products.
  • Immediate medical advice should be sought in the event of an overdose, even if you feel well.
  • Keep all medicines out of the reach and sight of children.
  • Do not use the tablets after the date shown on the pack.

Name and address

  • MA Holder:
  • Wrafton Laboratories Ltd.,
  • Braunton,
  • Devon,
  • EX33 2DL.

Distributor address

  • Galpharm Healthcare Ltd.,
  • South Yorkshire,
  • S75 3SP.

Return to

  • Wrafton Laboratories Ltd.,
  • Braunton,
  • Devon,
  • EX33 2DL.

Net Contents

16 x Caplets

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Excellent and inexpensive

5 stars

Excellent inexpensive pain relief. An added bonus for me is that Paracetamol does not thin the blood as aspirin does.

