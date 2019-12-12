By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Dayup Red 120G

Dayup Red 120G
£ 1.20
£1.00/100g
1 portion - 120 g (1 packaging) contains
  • Energy334 kJ 79 kcal
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100 g:

Product Description

  • Apple Puree with natural yogurt, strawberries, sweet cherries and cereals
  • No preservatives added*
  • *pasteurized product.
  • Pasteurized
  • Apple, strawberry, sweet cherry, natural yogurt, oat flakes, linseed
  • No sugar added - contains natural sugars
  • Pack size: 120g
  • No sugar added

Information

Ingredients

Fruit Puree 69, 5% (Apple 35%, Strawberry 25%, Sweet Cherry 9, 5%), Natural Yogurt 26%, Oat Flakes 2, 5%, Linseed 2%

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Oats

Storage

Store at room temperature. Keep sealed in dry place, away from direct sunlight. Protect from freezing. Before opening shake the content in the sealed packaging. Unused product store in closed packaging at temperatures not exceeding + 10°C for max. 48h.Best before: see on the packaging.

Produce of

Produced in EU

Preparation and Usage

  • No refrigeration needed, but tastes best when chilled.

Name and address

  • Pagaminta ES. Arteta Sp. z o.o.,
  • Al. Księcia J. Poniatowskiego 1,
  • 03-901 Warszawa,
  • Polska.

Return to

  • www.arteta.eu
  • www.dayup.eu

Net Contents

120g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g:
Energy:278 kJ / 66 kcal
Fat:2,3 g
- of which saturates:0,8 g
Carbohydrate:11,9 g
- of which sugars:8,0 g
Protein:2,3 g
Salt:0,06 g
The salt content is exclusively due to the presence of naturally occurring sodium-

