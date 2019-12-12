Dayup Red 120G

- Energy334 kJ 79 kcal4%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100 g:
Product Description
- Apple Puree with natural yogurt, strawberries, sweet cherries and cereals
- No preservatives added*
- *pasteurized product.
- Pasteurized
- Apple, strawberry, sweet cherry, natural yogurt, oat flakes, linseed
- No sugar added - contains natural sugars
- Pack size: 120g
- No sugar added
Information
Ingredients
Fruit Puree 69, 5% (Apple 35%, Strawberry 25%, Sweet Cherry 9, 5%), Natural Yogurt 26%, Oat Flakes 2, 5%, Linseed 2%
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Oats
Storage
Store at room temperature. Keep sealed in dry place, away from direct sunlight. Protect from freezing. Before opening shake the content in the sealed packaging. Unused product store in closed packaging at temperatures not exceeding + 10°C for max. 48h.Best before: see on the packaging.
Produce of
Produced in EU
Preparation and Usage
- No refrigeration needed, but tastes best when chilled.
Name and address
- Pagaminta ES. Arteta Sp. z o.o.,
- Al. Księcia J. Poniatowskiego 1,
- 03-901 Warszawa,
- Polska.
Return to
- www.arteta.eu
- www.dayup.eu
Net Contents
120g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g:
|Energy:
|278 kJ / 66 kcal
|Fat:
|2,3 g
|- of which saturates:
|0,8 g
|Carbohydrate:
|11,9 g
|- of which sugars:
|8,0 g
|Protein:
|2,3 g
|Salt:
|0,06 g
|The salt content is exclusively due to the presence of naturally occurring sodium
|-
