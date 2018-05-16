Tarczynski Chicken Hot Dogs 180G

Product Description
- Chicken fillet Frankfurters
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Poultry product, homogenized, smoked, steamed
- Pack size: 180G
Information
Ingredients
Chicken Fillet 90%, Chicken Fat, Starch, Salt, Spice Extracts, Flavourings (including Smoke Flavouring), Sugar, Chicken Protein, Antioxidant: Sodium Erythorbate, Preservative: Sodium Nitrite
Allergy Information
- The product may contain: Soy, Milk, Nuts, Celery, Mustard
Storage
Store at a temperature between +2°C and +6°C. After opening, store in a refrigerator and consume within 2 days.
Name and address
- Tarczyński S.A.,
- Ujeździec Mały 80,
- 55-100 Trzebnica,
- Polska/Poland.
Net Contents
2 x 90g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|847 kJ/213 kcal
|Fat
|13 g
|- of which saturates
|3,7 g
|Carbohydrate
|5,3 g
|- of which sugars
|1,6 g
|Protein
|16 g
|Salt
|2,1 g
