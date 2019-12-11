John West Tuna Chunks Spring Water 4X145g
Offer
Product Description
- Tuna Chunks in Spring Water
- 100% Traceable
- Track your can
- john-west.com
- For the full recipe and other tasty serving suggestions scan the QR code log on to www.john-west.co.uk
- John West, the fisherman, was a real stickler for quality, believing that the best way to get hold of the best fish was to take care of the finishing himself. Following his proud example, we also have our own boats and we hand select our tuna for guaranteed quality, keeping true to the pioneering spirit of our founder. It means that our quality today is as consistent as it has always been and that we will continue to serve you the finest and tastiest wild tuna the oceans have to offer.
- Pack size: 408g
Information
Ingredients
Tuna, Spring Water, Salt
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish
Storage
Refrigerate after opening and consume within 2 daysFor Best Before End: See End of Can
Warnings
- ALTHOUGH CARE IS TAKEN WHEN PREPARING OUR FISH, SOME BONES MAY REMAIN
Importer address
- John West Foods Ltd.,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1BP,
- England.
Return to
- Drop us a line at: ahoy-there@john-west.com
- John West Foods Ltd.,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1BP,
- England.
- www.john-west.co.uk
Drained weight
4 x 102g
Net Contents
4 x 145g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Drained Product Per 100g
|Energy
|478 kJ/113 kcal
|Fat
|0.5g
|(of which saturates)
|(0.2g)
|Carbohydrate
|0.0g
|(of which sugars)
|(0.0g)
|Protein
|27.0g
|Salt
|1.0g
Safety information
ALTHOUGH CARE IS TAKEN WHEN PREPARING OUR FISH, SOME BONES MAY REMAIN
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019