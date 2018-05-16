Fred & Flo Muslin Cloths White 3 Pack

Product Description
- 3 Muslin Cloths
- Fred & Flo 3 Muslin Cloths
- 100% Pure Cotton 60 x 60 cm
- Ideal for mopping up dribbles or spillages, a comfort blanket, feeding or as a burping cloth to protect yours or your baby’s clothes. Made from 100% cotton that is absorbent and extra soft on delicate skin. Size: 60 x 60cm • 100% Pure Cotton • 60 x 60 cm • Easy wash and quick drying
Produced in China
- Please read the instructions carefully and keep the packaging for future reference. Safety: Never leave your baby unattended whilst feeding or with a muslin. Ensure adult supervision at all times. Inspect the product before each use. Throw away at the first sign of damage or weakness. Hang to dry. WARNING! KEEP AWAY FROM FIRE. THIS PRODUCT IS NOT A TOY.
- Cleaning: Wash as cotton at or below 40°C. Suitable for ironing. Do not bleach. Do not dry clean. Suitable for tumble drying.
Bag. Plastic not currently recycled
