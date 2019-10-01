Lajkonik Junior Vanilla Stick 180G

Product Description
- Pretzel sticks with vanilla flavour.
- Pack size: 180g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Sodium Hydroxide, Barley Malt Extract, Yeast, Raising Agent: Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate, Flavouring: Vanillin
Allergy Information
- May contain Sesame Seeds
Storage
Keep dark and dry. Store away from heat.
Number of uses
Package contains ca. 6 portions á 30 g
Name and address
- Lajkonik Snacks Sp. z o. o.,
- ul. Piłsudskiego 1,
- 32-050 Skawina,
- Polska.
Net Contents
180g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 g
|% RI* / 30 g
|Energy
|1 684 kJ / 398 kcal
|6%
|Fat
|5,6 g
|2%
|of which saturates
|0,4 g
|<1%
|Carbohydrate
|74 g
|8%
|of which sugars
|6,4 g
|2%
|Fibre
|4,0 g
|-
|Protein
|11 g
|7%
|Salt
|2,3 g
|12%
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ / 2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
