Morliny Szynka Ham Slices 250G

Morliny Szynka Ham Slices 250G
£ 2.45
£0.98/100g

Product Description

  • Formed ham, cured and steam cooked with added water
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Pork (83%), Water, Salt, Glucose, Pork Collagen Protein, Stabiliser: Triphosphate, Antioxidant: Sodium Ascorbate, Flavourings, Smoke Flavouring, Preservative: Sodium Nitrite

Allergy Information

  • May contain Cereals containing Gluten, Milk, Soya, Celery and Mustard

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened use within 2 days. Do not exceed use by date.

Return to

  • www.morliny.co.uk

Net Contents

250g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 414kJ / 98 kcal
Fat 2 g
of which saturates 0.8 g
Carbohydrate 2 g
of which sugars 1.5 g
Protein 18 g
Salt 2.5 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

