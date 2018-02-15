By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water 100Ml

£ 3.00
£3.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Micellar Water Facial Cleanser Sensitive Skin
  • Discover an all-in-one cleanser that's specifically formulated for sensitive skin. Enjoy that squeaky-clean feeling with no running water or harsh rubbing required.
  • This Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water gently removes makeup and impurities in one quick, easy step - giving you smooth, clean and soothes skin.
  • We've combined revolutionary Micellar technology, to remove makeup and leave skin clean. The best bit? There's no need to scrub or rinse, perfect for sensitive skin.
  • The Results:
  • Perfectly cleansed, soothed skin without rubbing or rinsing.
  • Our Philosophy:
  • At Garnier we use, wherever possible, active ingredients from nature - anti-oxidants - and combine them with well-known skincare actives.
  • A scientifically-proven efficacy, verified to work under realistic usage conditions.
  • Optimal tolerance with products dermatologically tested to suit all skin types, even sensitive.
  • Even for sensitive skin
  • Removes make-up + cleanses + soothes
  • No rinsing
  • Face, eyes, lips - no perfume
  • Hypoallergenic
  • Dermatologically and ophthalmologically tested
  • Pack size: 100ML

Information

Ingredients

695899 2, Aqua / Water, Hexylene Glycol, Glycerin, Disodium Cocoamphodiacetate, Disodium EDTA, Myrtrimonium Bromide, Poloxamer 184, (F.I.L B178838/0)

Preparation and Usage

  • How to use
  • Simply soak a cotton pad in Micellar Water and gently swipe over your skin in circular motions to remove makeup and impurities.
  • Micellar Water is for use on the face, eyes and lips, and its clever formula means there's no need to rub or rinse.
  • Use as part of a morning skin cleansing routine to start your day with a fresh face, or to remove makeup before bed.

Name and address

  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • TSA 7500093584,
  • St Ouen Cedex,
  • France.

Return to

  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

Net Contents

100ml

Micellar Cleansing Water

4 stars

First time I have tried Micellar cleansing water and I was pleasantly surprised. I use it to remove makeup when I can’t be bothered to use cleanser and flannel and water! Can even be used on my eyes without irritation. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not great for my sensitive skin

2 stars

I was very disappointed with this product. Initially it seemed fine, but after a few days my skin started to feel very tight and my eyes were quite sore and sticky. Also it did not remove eye make-up very easily and needed a fair amount of rubbing. I will not be buying again.

Cleansing success

5 stars

I find it really hard to find something that will take my make up off easily and quickly within rubbing! This does exactly that just one cotton pad for each eye and the make up was a faraway thought and my face as clean as a whistle! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

magic water

4 stars

this is brilliant product, removes all the grime and leaves the skin feeling refreshed , toned and moisturised. ive not had to put extra moisturiser on top and my skin is not dried out, the only gripe i had is that the bottle was squashed, lid came off and only a third was left but bonus being a little goes a long way [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Recommend

5 stars

This is the best Cleansing Water have ever tried, I would recommend to everyone. Great! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product!

5 stars

I've heard good things about this product in the past, and yes, I have to agree. I've used the cleanser for 2 days, my face feels really clean, and no signs of irritation. A very good value product from Garnier, thank you. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Micellar cleansing water

5 stars

The micellar cleansing water was really good to my skin. It’s remove all my makeup completely. Highly recommended this products. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Micelles Cleansing Water

5 stars

I found this product to be simple & quick to use. It was perfect for removing my makeup easily & quickly. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fab product

5 stars

Fab product, removed all make up, face felt really clean after using [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Does the job, excellently

4 stars

This cleansing water took all but my waterproof mascara off in one swipe with a cotton pad. The said mascara needed another pad and a little elbow grease, but a few moments later it was gone without a trace! My only negative, and what gives it 4 stars, is that it makes my skin feel very greasy. Nothing a little wash doesn't fix, but it means it's not entirely a 'one stop shop' product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

