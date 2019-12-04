By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tarczynski Classic Pork Kabanos 200G

Tarczynski Classic Pork Kabanos 200G
£ 1.60
£0.80/100g

Product Description

  • Classic Pork Kabanos Sausage.
  • Pork product, finely shredded, smoked, steamed, dried. 100g of the product was prepared from 142g of pork
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Pack size: 200g

Pork, Starch, Salt, Spices, Extracts of Spices, Aromas (including Smoke Aroma and Mustard), Sugar, Pork Protein, Stabilizers: Sodium Acetates, Sodium Citrates, Flavour Enhancer: Monosodium Glutamate, Antioxidant: Sodium Erythorbate, Preservative: Sodium Nitrate, Edible Casing - Gelling Agent: Sodium Alginate, Stabilizers: Cellulose, Calcium Chloride

  • The product may contain: Soy, Gluten, Milk, Nuts, Celery

Store at a temperature between +2 °C and +25 °C. After opening, consume within 2 days.Use by: date and production lot number are provided on the back of the packaging.

  • Tarczyński S.A.,
  • Ujeździec Maly 80,
  • 55-100 Trzebnica,
  • Polska/Poland.

200g

Typical Valuesper 100 g
Energy1943 kJ/ 469 kcal
Fat38 g
- of which saturates15 g
Carbohydrate7,8 g
- of which sugars2,2 g
Protein23 g
Salt3,4 g

