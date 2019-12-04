Tarczynski Classic Pork Kabanos 200G
Product Description
- Classic Pork Kabanos Sausage.
- Pork product, finely shredded, smoked, steamed, dried. 100g of the product was prepared from 142g of pork
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Ingredients
Pork, Starch, Salt, Spices, Extracts of Spices, Aromas (including Smoke Aroma and Mustard), Sugar, Pork Protein, Stabilizers: Sodium Acetates, Sodium Citrates, Flavour Enhancer: Monosodium Glutamate, Antioxidant: Sodium Erythorbate, Preservative: Sodium Nitrate, Edible Casing - Gelling Agent: Sodium Alginate, Stabilizers: Cellulose, Calcium Chloride
Allergy Information
- The product may contain: Soy, Gluten, Milk, Nuts, Celery
Storage
Store at a temperature between +2 °C and +25 °C. After opening, consume within 2 days.Use by: date and production lot number are provided on the back of the packaging.
Name and address
- Tarczyński S.A.,
- Ujeździec Maly 80,
- 55-100 Trzebnica,
- Polska/Poland.
Net Contents
200g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|Energy
|1943 kJ/ 469 kcal
|Fat
|38 g
|- of which saturates
|15 g
|Carbohydrate
|7,8 g
|- of which sugars
|2,2 g
|Protein
|23 g
|Salt
|3,4 g
