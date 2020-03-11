By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
L'oreal Revita Hyaluronic Acid Day Cream 50Ml

4.5(50)Write a review
image 1 of L'oreal Revita Hyaluronic Acid Day Cream 50Ml
£ 15.00
£30.00/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • L'Oreal Revitali
  • Hyaluronic Acid is a natural component of the skin. As you age, your natural reserves diminish, causing your face to lose plumpness. Consequently, skin loses its fullness and wrinkles deepen.
  • Discover Revitalift Filler, our Replumping and Anti-Ageing regime, highly concentrated in pure Hyaluronic Acid.
  • Fills wrinkles - replumps skin with moisture, reducing the appearance of wrinkles.
  • Defines contours - enriched with Fibroxyl plant extract known for its forming properties. Skin bounces back, contours appear more defined.
  • Day after day, skin looks plumper and fuller, for a more youthful look.
  • Goes well with
  • L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Filler Renew Replumping Serum 16ml 3600522892342
  • L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Filler Renew Night Cream 50ml 3600523201303
  • L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Filler Renew Eye Cream 15ml 3600523201310
  • An anti-ageing day cream
  • Fills wrinkles and defines contours
  • With concentrated Hyaluronic Acid
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

782208 51, Aqua / Water, Glycerin, Dimethicone, Isohexadecane, Silica, Hydroxyethylpiperazine Ethane Sulfonic Acid, Alcohol Denat., Dipropylene Glycol, Synthetic Wax, CI 77163 / Bismuth Oxychloride, CI 77891 / Titanium Dioxide, Secale Cereale Extract / Rye Seed Extract, Sodium Acrylates Copolymer, Sodium Hyaluronate, Phenoxyethanol, Adenosine, PEG-10 Dimethicone, Ethylhexyl Hydroxystearate, Nylon-12, Dimethicone/PEG-10/15 Crosspolymer, Dimethicone/Polyglycerin-3 Crosspolymer, Pentylene Glycol, Synthetic Fluorphlogopite, Benzyl Salicylate, Benzyl Alcohol, Linalool, Benzyl Benzoate, Caprylic/ Capric Triglyceride, Caprylyl Glycol, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Alpinia Galanga Leaf Extract, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Disodium EDTA, Citronellol, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. B166675/2), Please check back of pack for up to date ingredients

Preparation and Usage

  • Apply the cream every morning with upwards movements on a thoroughly cleansed face and neck.

Net Contents

50ml

50 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

I love this product. It is rich and thick and leav

5 stars

I love this product. It is rich and thick and leaves my skin feeling more moisturised. I need to remember to put it on and leave it a while before putting on my make up but I am now in this routine so it works well. I’ll be buying this product in the future [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This renew cream is far too rich for my skin, the

2 stars

This renew cream is far too rich for my skin, the concentrate in the range which I also tried in conjunction with this cream was fab and more than enough for me, when I used them both together, my skin suffered badly. If you have very dry skin this may be the cream for you - but just isn't for me. The concentrate in the range by itself is amazing though! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I actually gave this to my Uncle to use. And he th

5 stars

I actually gave this to my Uncle to use. And he thinks it's amazing. Smells so good and has even seen results after only a week. Another great product in the Revitalift Range. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Loved this cream, the texture was thick and could

5 stars

Loved this cream, the texture was thick and could feel my skin soaking up the moisture andrew being dry from being in the sun! Amazing results my skin looked years younger! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Revitalift filler renew day cream make me glow, lo

5 stars

Revitalift filler renew day cream make me glow, looking my skin renewed indeed! Thanks so very much labellefamille L’oreal Extremely recommend to friends! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I used this cream after using the serum and they w

4 stars

I used this cream after using the serum and they work well together. The cream is lovely and thick and smells quite nice. Not much is needed and it soaks in the skin quickly. Foundation goes on well after too. As much isn’t needed, the tub should last a while..looking forward to see if this cream lives up to its name and fills and plumps my skin up. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I applied this cream after the hyaluronic filler c

5 stars

I applied this cream after the hyaluronic filler concentrate. I liked that it soaked into my skin making it feel soft. I think that they both seem to hide the lines on my face, especially around my eye and forehead area. It feels like it is an expensive product that I’m using.. I think I will see even more benefits with further use. Liked them both [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I love this cream! It smells lovely and fresh and

5 stars

I love this cream! It smells lovely and fresh and it works into my skin effortlessly. I’ve got normal / combination skin and it leaves it looking great, not shiny just healthy and well hydrated. I’ve not been using it long enough to see longer term effects on my wrinkles but for the time being it’s doing a great job - as good as a more expensive brand I’ve tried recently. I’ll definitely be buying another pot when this runs out! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I was sent this day cream to review, but have been

5 stars

I was sent this day cream to review, but have been using the range now for 6 months. I love this day cream and will continue to buy it. The texture is like a gel and it blends into the skin lovely. I often work mine in with a makeup brush but do find fingers work just as well. My skin which does sit on the normal-dry side looks hydrated and plump after. Makeup sits nicely under this product too as long as you leave a good 5 minutes after applying. I have always had fairly good, youthful skin. At 42 I still have no real signs of ageing and I do think these product has a lot to do with it! Please L'Oral do not stop making this product! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Absolutely amazing results in a few days. My skin

5 stars

Absolutely amazing results in a few days. My skin looks and feels so much better. Recommend using with the peel pads and concentrate. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 50 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

