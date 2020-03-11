L'oreal Revita Hyaluronic Acid Day Cream 50Ml

I love this product. It is rich and thick and leav 5 stars Review from loreal-paris.co.uk 15th January 2020 I love this product. It is rich and thick and leaves my skin feeling more moisturised. I need to remember to put it on and leave it a while before putting on my make up but I am now in this routine so it works well. I’ll be buying this product in the future [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This renew cream is far too rich for my skin, the 2 stars Review from loreal-paris.co.uk 28th August 2018 This renew cream is far too rich for my skin, the concentrate in the range which I also tried in conjunction with this cream was fab and more than enough for me, when I used them both together, my skin suffered badly. If you have very dry skin this may be the cream for you - but just isn't for me. The concentrate in the range by itself is amazing though!

I actually gave this to my Uncle to use. And he th 5 stars Review from loreal-paris.co.uk 17th June 2018 I actually gave this to my Uncle to use. And he thinks it's amazing. Smells so good and has even seen results after only a week. Another great product in the Revitalift Range.

Loved this cream, the texture was thick and could 5 stars Review from loreal-paris.co.uk 14th June 2018 Loved this cream, the texture was thick and could feel my skin soaking up the moisture andrew being dry from being in the sun! Amazing results my skin looked years younger!

Revitalift filler renew day cream make me glow, lo 5 stars Review from loreal-paris.co.uk 14th June 2018 Revitalift filler renew day cream make me glow, looking my skin renewed indeed! Thanks so very much labellefamille L'oreal Extremely recommend to friends!

I used this cream after using the serum and they w 4 stars Review from loreal-paris.co.uk 8th June 2018 I used this cream after using the serum and they work well together. The cream is lovely and thick and smells quite nice. Not much is needed and it soaks in the skin quickly. Foundation goes on well after too. As much isn't needed, the tub should last a while..looking forward to see if this cream lives up to its name and fills and plumps my skin up.

I applied this cream after the hyaluronic filler c 5 stars Review from loreal-paris.co.uk 7th June 2018 I applied this cream after the hyaluronic filler concentrate. I liked that it soaked into my skin making it feel soft. I think that they both seem to hide the lines on my face, especially around my eye and forehead area. It feels like it is an expensive product that I'm using.. I think I will see even more benefits with further use. Liked them both

I love this cream! It smells lovely and fresh and 5 stars Review from loreal-paris.co.uk 7th June 2018 I love this cream! It smells lovely and fresh and it works into my skin effortlessly. I've got normal / combination skin and it leaves it looking great, not shiny just healthy and well hydrated. I've not been using it long enough to see longer term effects on my wrinkles but for the time being it's doing a great job - as good as a more expensive brand I've tried recently. I'll definitely be buying another pot when this runs out!

I was sent this day cream to review, but have been 5 stars Review from loreal-paris.co.uk 7th June 2018 I was sent this day cream to review, but have been using the range now for 6 months. I love this day cream and will continue to buy it. The texture is like a gel and it blends into the skin lovely. I often work mine in with a makeup brush but do find fingers work just as well. My skin which does sit on the normal-dry side looks hydrated and plump after. Makeup sits nicely under this product too as long as you leave a good 5 minutes after applying. I have always had fairly good, youthful skin. At 42 I still have no real signs of ageing and I do think these product has a lot to do with it! Please L'Oral do not stop making this product!