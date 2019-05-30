By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Jana Smoked Twarog 250G

Jana Smoked Twarog 250G
£ 1.70
£6.80/kg

Product Description

  • Naturally Smoked Curd Cheese.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Pasteurised Milk, Salt (1%), Lactic Acid Bacteria Cultures

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated between 1ºC - 8ºC. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 24 hours and do not exceed ‘Use By' date. For Use By date: see front of the pack.

Produce of

Produced in Poland

Name and address

  • Sredzka Spoldzielnia Mleczarska ,,JANA",
  • ul. Daszynskiego 9,
  • 63-000 Sroda Wielkopolska.

Return to

  • Sredzka Spoldzielnia Mleczarska ,,JANA",
  • ul. Daszynskiego 9,
  • 63-000 Sroda Wielkopolska.

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 901 kJ / 217 kcal
Fat 17g
of which saturates 11g
Carbohydrate 3.0g
of which sugars 3.0g
Protein 13g
Salt 1.0g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Very good product

5 stars

Very good product

