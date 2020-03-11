Garnier Eye Tissue Mask Orange Juice 32G

A new product for me, I did like the result
A entirely new experience for me as my eyes are probably the one thing I neglect in my skin care routine, Getting closer to 30 I definitely need to start showing them some more care.The packaging for the product was appealing and easy to open, the smell was pleasant and didnt put me off applying to my eyes, O was able to relax with them on on and my skin around ky eyes felt really well nourished and supple! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Just brilliant
I work shifts that start at 3am so my alarm goes off at 1am 4 days a week! This eye mask worked wonders and made my face look fresh it even stopped the daily “oh you look tired today” quotes!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Loveeeed this
Absolutely loved this Eye sheet mask it was so relaxing smelt lovely and refreshing. My first time using a eye sheet mask and il definitely be purchasing these. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Felt Very Relaxing
This product felt lovely on my skin and was a great reason to sit down and relax. Unfortunately, I didn't notice any difference in my under eye area but I suppose it isn't magic. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Perfect!
I've been neglecting the area under my eyes for a while now, but unfortunately my schedule started taking its toll...loved how much these brightened the skin under my eyes and helped with puffiness! I look like I've actually had a restful sleep! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Extra nourishment
These under eye masks are great to use while doing your eye makeup they help leave a flawless base because of the hydration and double up as shadow shields [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Refreshing
After using this product my under eyes felt very refreshed and looked less puffy and tired. The effects only visibly lasted for a few hours, but I enjoyed using the product and felt like I had a little spa session. I would use it again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Must have for a little at home pampering treat
I'm very late to the party - better late then never. As suggested on the packet I popped the eye mask in the fridge before use, the application is simple and the eye masks feels amazing! It felt refreshing for my tired looking eyes. I always leave the Garnier tissue masks on for longer then recommended as did I, with the eye mask. Will definitely use these again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Brightening mask
After using this eye mask I noticed my under eye area looking brighter than usual very pleased with the results will definitely purchase again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
It brightens up your eyes and feels very refreshin
It brightens up your eyes and feels very refreshing. Definitely use again for much needed pampering. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]