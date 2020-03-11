Garnier Eye Tissue Mask Orange Juice 32G

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
  • For tired and dull eye contours, this tissue mask enriched with orange juice and hyaluronic will leave the eye area looking brighter, more refreshed and more awake.
  • Proven Efficacy: intensely hydrates and reduces appearance eye bags. Eye area will feel refreshed and revitalised. Skin cooling effect: After use of tissue mask skin temperature is reduced by up to 4°C*. For extra-cooling sensation, keep in the fridge.
  • *instrumental test, 26 women
  • Our Philosophy:
  • At Garnier we use, wherever possible, active ingredients from nature - anti-oxidants - and combine them with well-known skincare actives.
  • A scientifically-proven efficacy, verified to work under realistic usage conditions.
  • Optimal tolerance with products dermatologically tested to suit all skin types, even sensitive.
  • Visibly reduces the appearance of eye bags
  • Brightens eye contours
  • Enriched with Orange Juice and Hyaluronic Acid
968179 03, Aqua / Water, Propylene Glycol, Glycerin, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, PVM/MA Copolymer, Potassium Hydroxide, Glyceryl Acrylate/Acrylic Acid Copolymer, Sodium Hyaluronate, p-Anisic Acid, Mannose, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Hydrogenated Starch Hydrolysate, Hydroxyacetophenone, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Citric Acid, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis Juice / Orange Juice, Xanthan Gum, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Phenoxyethanol, (F.I.L. C215552/1)

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Use
  • 1. To apply, take it out and unfold the mask. Separate the patches from the protective film.
  • 2. Gently apply the patches on cleansed skin. Smooth the mask gently to ensure contact with the skin, adjusting the patches to the targeted under eyes.
  • 3. Leave for 15 minutes. Remove the mask. Gently massage the excess formula into the skin.
  • For even more cooling effect, keep in the fridge.

A new product for me, I did like the result

4 stars

A entirely new experience for me as my eyes are probably the one thing I neglect in my skin care routine, Getting closer to 30 I definitely need to start showing them some more care.The packaging for the product was appealing and easy to open, the smell was pleasant and didnt put me off applying to my eyes, O was able to relax with them on on and my skin around ky eyes felt really well nourished and supple! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Just brilliant

5 stars

I work shifts that start at 3am so my alarm goes off at 1am 4 days a week! This eye mask worked wonders and made my face look fresh it even stopped the daily “oh you look tired today” quotes!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Loveeeed this

5 stars

Absolutely loved this Eye sheet mask it was so relaxing smelt lovely and refreshing. My first time using a eye sheet mask and il definitely be purchasing these. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Felt Very Relaxing

3 stars

This product felt lovely on my skin and was a great reason to sit down and relax. Unfortunately, I didn't notice any difference in my under eye area but I suppose it isn't magic. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect!

5 stars

I've been neglecting the area under my eyes for a while now, but unfortunately my schedule started taking its toll...loved how much these brightened the skin under my eyes and helped with puffiness! I look like I've actually had a restful sleep! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Extra nourishment

5 stars

These under eye masks are great to use while doing your eye makeup they help leave a flawless base because of the hydration and double up as shadow shields [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Refreshing

4 stars

After using this product my under eyes felt very refreshed and looked less puffy and tired. The effects only visibly lasted for a few hours, but I enjoyed using the product and felt like I had a little spa session. I would use it again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Must have for a little at home pampering treat

5 stars

I'm very late to the party - better late then never. As suggested on the packet I popped the eye mask in the fridge before use, the application is simple and the eye masks feels amazing! It felt refreshing for my tired looking eyes. I always leave the Garnier tissue masks on for longer then recommended as did I, with the eye mask. Will definitely use these again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brightening mask

4 stars

After using this eye mask I noticed my under eye area looking brighter than usual very pleased with the results will definitely purchase again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

It brightens up your eyes and feels very refreshin

5 stars

It brightens up your eyes and feels very refreshing. Definitely use again for much needed pampering. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

