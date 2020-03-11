By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Garnier Eye Tissue Mask Coconut Water 6G

4.5(101)Write a review
Garnier Eye Tissue Mask Coconut Water 6G
£ 2.00
£33.34/100g

Offer

  • For tired eyes showing first signs of ageing, this tissue mask enriched with coconut water and hyaluronic acid will leave skin looking firmer and feeling revitalised.
  • Proven Efficacy: intensely hydrates and reduces appearance of fine lines. Eye area will feel replumped and tighter. Skin cooling effect: After use of tissue mask skin temperature is reduced by up to 4°C*. For extra-cooling sensation, keep in the fridge.
  • *instrumental test, 26 women
  • Our Philosophy:
  • At Garnier we use, wherever possible, active ingredients from nature - anti-oxidants - and combine them with well-known skincare actives.
  • A scientifically-proven efficacy, verified to work under realistic usage conditions.
  • Optimal tolerance with products dermatologically tested to suit all skin types, even sensitive.
  • Visibly reduces the appearance of fine lines
  • Replumps eye contours
  • Enriched with Coconut Water and Hyaluronic Acid
  • Pack size: 6G

968178 03, Aqua / Water, Propylene Glycol, Glycerin, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, PVM/MA Copolymer, Potassium Hydroxide, Glyceryl Acrylate/Acrylic Acid Copolymer, Sodium Hyaluronate, P-Anisic Acid, Mannose, Cocos Nucifera Fruit Juice / Coconut Fruit Juice, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Hydrogenated Starch Hydrolysate, Hydroxyacetophenone, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Citric Acid, Xanthan Gum, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Phenoxyethanol, (F.I.L C215548/1)

  • How to Use
  • 1. To apply, take it out and unfold the mask.
  • 2. Apply mask on cleansed skin with the white protective film facing outwards. Smooth the mask gently to ensure contact with the skin.
  • 3. Remove the protective film. Adjust the mask to cover the full eye contour area.
  • 4. Leave for 15 minutes. Remove the mask. Gently massage the excess formula into the skin or use a cotton to remove it.
  • For even more cooling effect, keep in the fridge.

  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • TSA 75000 93584,
  • St Ouen Cedex,
  • France.

  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

6g

101 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

eye mask

4 stars

I used this eye sheet mask while on holiday. I put it in the fridge the applied after a full day in the sun. It had a lovely smell and a great cooling affect. I left it on for 20 minutes, then massaged in the remaining. It left my eye area feeling super moisturised and hydrated. I would recommend this especially after a day in the sun [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely eye mask

5 stars

This was a reay nice eye mask to try. It left my skin feeling lovely and hydrated and I would be happy to use it again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Loved it!

5 stars

This sheet mask is one of my favourites! I have no stocked up as it leaves my face feeling amazing [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great for tired eyes

4 stars

This mask is lovely and soothing to use and leaves skin feeling hydrated and smooth. Great boost for tired looking eyes! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Enjoyed using this product.

4 stars

I liked this eye mask, it had a soothing cooling effect after I had been out in the garden all afternoon. I didn’t notice any lasting improvement in the skin round my eyes afterwards, but it was pleasant to use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Wow , super firm

5 stars

This mask has a light smell which was nice, not overpowering like some can be. It smoother my skin and it feels so much firmer. It was a lovely treat. Will definitely use again (& again). Ha ha [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

So hydrating!

5 stars

One of my favourite masks to use before my makeup! It’s perfect for prepping the eyes and getting my skin really hydrated before my base. I have super dry skin and was over the moon how well this hydrated my eye area!! This mask is now a must in my makeup routine! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great

5 stars

Great mask for tired eyes. It gives a proper nourish and the skin is very soft and smoother. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Skin felt pampered

3 stars

Having used the mask twice (although it wasn't clear from the instructions whether it could be used more than once) my skin felt refreshed, soft and supple immediately after each use. I can't say that the feeling lasted, though, but perhaps I would need to use the mask over a longer period of time (the instructions refer to 3 applications in 1 week but I don't know if that refers to the same mask or a new one each time). The smell was subtle but pleasant. It was easy to apply and felt cool and refreshing on the skin. My face felt pampered if only for a short time. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smooth skin

4 stars

The mask was very relaxing to use, put it on and relax for 15 minutes. My skin felt soft and smooth after. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 101 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

