Garnier Eye Tissue Mask Coconut Water 6G

eye mask
I used this eye sheet mask while on holiday. I put it in the fridge the applied after a full day in the sun. It had a lovely smell and a great cooling affect. I left it on for 20 minutes, then massaged in the remaining. It left my eye area feeling super moisturised and hydrated. I would recommend this especially after a day in the sun [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely eye mask
This was a reay nice eye mask to try. It left my skin feeling lovely and hydrated and I would be happy to use it again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Loved it!
This sheet mask is one of my favourites! I have no stocked up as it leaves my face feeling amazing [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great for tired eyes
This mask is lovely and soothing to use and leaves skin feeling hydrated and smooth. Great boost for tired looking eyes! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Enjoyed using this product.
I liked this eye mask, it had a soothing cooling effect after I had been out in the garden all afternoon. I didn’t notice any lasting improvement in the skin round my eyes afterwards, but it was pleasant to use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Wow , super firm
This mask has a light smell which was nice, not overpowering like some can be. It smoother my skin and it feels so much firmer. It was a lovely treat. Will definitely use again (& again). Ha ha [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
So hydrating!
One of my favourite masks to use before my makeup! It’s perfect for prepping the eyes and getting my skin really hydrated before my base. I have super dry skin and was over the moon how well this hydrated my eye area!! This mask is now a must in my makeup routine! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great
Great mask for tired eyes. It gives a proper nourish and the skin is very soft and smoother. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Skin felt pampered
Having used the mask twice (although it wasn't clear from the instructions whether it could be used more than once) my skin felt refreshed, soft and supple immediately after each use. I can't say that the feeling lasted, though, but perhaps I would need to use the mask over a longer period of time (the instructions refer to 3 applications in 1 week but I don't know if that refers to the same mask or a new one each time). The smell was subtle but pleasant. It was easy to apply and felt cool and refreshing on the skin. My face felt pampered if only for a short time. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smooth skin
The mask was very relaxing to use, put it on and relax for 15 minutes. My skin felt soft and smooth after. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]