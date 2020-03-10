By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
3.5(15)
Springforce Regular Tissues 225 Sheets

Product Description

  • Tesco Springforce 225 white tissues.
  • Tesco Springforce 225 white tissues. Average 225 x 2 ply tissues. Sheet size 210mm x 193mm approx. Total area 9.12 m2 approx.
  • 225 white tissues Exclusively at Tesco
  • Pack size: 225SHT

Information

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

Average 225 tissues

15 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

They are too thin

1 stars

They are too thin

Small with little absorption.

3 stars

Small with little absorption. Useful only for cosmetic use(still have to use 5 or 6 each time), and useless for a cold. Good price for the quantity, but so many have to be used each time.

Excellent tissues

5 stars

Great product. Best cheap tissues in any supermarket. Always buy these and stock up. Got 20 boxes today as they're often out of stock. Don't find them small or thin at all.

Very Thin

1 stars

1 ply - stupidly thin.

Excellent value and quality

5 stars

Good strong tissues great value and never irritates my skin! Also made in the UK so what's not to like!

Bargain Buy

4 stars

Less than half the price of other brands and not quite as soft they are still a bargain for everyday use! Will certainly be buying again.

Too small

2 stars

Well they're tissues, so 2 stars, but the size per sheet is now ridiculously small - hardly worth having. Used to buy these before the pack design change and will again need to look elsewhere. Talk about shrinkflation. Couldn't use for anything other than a slight sniffle now.

Good value

5 stars

Really good tissues for the price, very soft as well

This is the cheapest tissues around and fairly goo

5 stars

This is the cheapest tissues around and fairly good quality for daily use. Not good for a facial. For the price, it is a five star

too thin not worth buying

2 stars

too thin not worth buying

