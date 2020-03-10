Springforce Regular Tissues 225 Sheets

They are too thin
Small with little absorption.
Small with little absorption. Useful only for cosmetic use(still have to use 5 or 6 each time), and useless for a cold. Good price for the quantity, but so many have to be used each time.
Excellent tissues
Great product. Best cheap tissues in any supermarket. Always buy these and stock up. Got 20 boxes today as they're often out of stock. Don't find them small or thin at all.
1 ply - stupidly thin.
Excellent value and quality
Good strong tissues great value and never irritates my skin! Also made in the UK so what's not to like!
Less than half the price of other brands and not quite as soft they are still a bargain for everyday use! Will certainly be buying again.
Well they're tissues, so 2 stars, but the size per sheet is now ridiculously small - hardly worth having. Used to buy these before the pack design change and will again need to look elsewhere. Talk about shrinkflation. Couldn't use for anything other than a slight sniffle now.
Really good tissues for the price, very soft as well
This is the cheapest tissues around and fairly good quality for daily use. Not good for a facial. For the price, it is a five star
too thin not worth buying