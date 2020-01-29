By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hg Grout Cleaner Ready-To-Use 500Ml

4(4)Write a review
Hg Grout Cleaner Ready-To-Use 500Ml
Product Description

  • Grout cleaner ready-to-use
  • Questions about cleaning and maintenance?
  • www.HG.eu
  • HG "grout cleaner ready-to-use" is a powerful and 'buffered' cleaning agent. These properties ensure that it retains the same powerful effect during soaking and brushing, which produces a fantastic result. This product can be used on nearly all types of grout between wall tiles, floor tiles and brick.
  • Biodegradable according to regulation 648/2004/EC
  • Restores the colour of grout
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Contains a.o.: NTA (Nitrilotriacetic Acid) and Salts thereof, Anionic Surfactants, Non-Ionic Surfactants, Phosphonates <5%

Storage

Transport and store the bottle upright.

Produce of

Made in The Netherlands

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for use: Remove the locking clip before use. Press the nozzle at the front side and turn a quarter. Spray the grout properly, leave the product to work for a few minutes and then brush the grout with a brush. Finally wipe off the loose dirt with clean lukewarm water and leave to dry. Repeat the treatment if necessary. Turn the nozzle a quarter backwards after use (blocking position). Grout in shower cubicles and bathrooms is often dirty because of scale. In that case you should use HG "scale away". For black deposits on grout (mould), please use HG "mould spray".

Warnings

  • DANGER H314- Causes severe skin burns and eye damage. P101- If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. P102- Keep out of reach of children. P280- Wear protective gloves and eye protection. P303+P361+P353- IF ON SKIN (or hair): Take off immediately all contaminated clothing. Rinse skin with water [or shower]. P305+P351+P338- IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. P310- Immediately call a POISON CENTER or doctor/physician. Contains sodium hydroxide EINECS: 215-185-5.
  • Attention: Not suitable for grout treated with gloss paint. Not suitable for grout between calciferous tiles (marble etc.). Use HG "natural stone bathroom cleaner" for those. Silicon joints will not always produce an optimum result.
  • Medical personnel can request the data sheet via +31 (0)36 54 94 777
  • The consumer's information sheet can be obtained via www.HG.eu

Name and address

  • HG International b.v.,
  • Damsluisweg 70,
  • 1332 EJ Almere,
  • The Netherlands.

Return to

  • HG International b.v.,
  • Damsluisweg 70,
  • 1332 EJ Almere,
  • The Netherlands.

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Safety information

  1. Corrosive
4 Reviews

product of a lifetime

5 stars

OMG!!! this is the kind of product i could not live without!!! it cleans the grout inside my bathtub go away soo quickly after i filled my bathtub with milk for an atheistic Instagram photo!!!

First class

5 stars

This product proved excellent in removing general daily grime on floor tile grout, getting rid of dust and dirt brought in on feet. Follow the instructions and it was fabulous.

Excellent results.

5 stars

Cleaned my grout quickly and easily. Left it looking like new. Would definitely recommend.

Useless

1 stars

Absolutely no effect, left it for a while, used a scrub but grout didnt improve one bit. Expensive, yet useless product. At least didn’t have any harsh smell. Wasted money

