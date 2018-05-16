Hg Scale Away Foamspray 500Ml

Product Description
- Scale away foam spray
- Every day, sanitary ware is exposed to scale because water and scale go hand in hand. Scale leaves a dull haze on tiles, shower cubicles, plastic bath tubs, sinks, taps, worktops and in the toilet. HG "scale away foam spray" removes the scale haze quickly and thoroughly, leaving a brilliant shine.
- Biodegradable according to regulation 648/2004/EC
- Removes scale fast
- For an extra shiny result
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Ingredients
Contains a.o.: Non-Ionic Surfactans <5%, Perfumes: Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Butylphenyl Methylpropional
Storage
Transport and store the bottle upright.
Produce of
Made in The Netherlands
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for use: Press the nozzle at the front side and turn a quarter. If you have used the bottle before, remnants of the liquid may be left in the nozzle, causing it to work less well when you reuse the bottle. Before reusing the bottle, we recommend you rinse the nozzle with hot tap water, e.g. by running the water through the air holes at the side of the foam pipe. Spray on HG "scale away" and allow some time for it to work. Then rinse off or remove with a damp cloth. If the deposit is stubborn, simply leave HG, "scale away" to work for a little longer. However, no longer than 5 minutes and do not let it dry. Repeat the treatment as required. Regular cleaning with HG "scale away" prevents the build up of a layer of scale and your shower, bathroom or worktop will always look shiny and clean. Turn the nozzle a quarter backwards after use (blocking position).
Warnings
- Attention: Do not apply HG "scale away" on marble, or other types of calciferous natural stone or other non-acid resistant surfaces. For enamelled baths use HG "professional limescale remover" diluted 1:10 in water. Ventilate well during use.
- Medical personnel can request the data sheet via +31 (0)36 54 94 777
- The consumer's information sheet can be obtained via www.HG.eu
- DANGER H314- Causes severe skin burns and eye damage. P101- If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. P102- Keep out of reach of children. P280- Wear protective gloves and eye protection. P301+P330+P331- IF SWALLOWED: rinse mouth. Do NOT induce vomiting. P303+P361+P353- IF ON SKIN (or hair): Take off immediately all contaminated clothing. Rinse skin with water [or shower]. P305+P351+P338- IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. Contains: phosphoric acid EINECS: 231-633-2
Name and address
- HG International b.v.,
- Damsluisweg 70,
- 1332 EJ Almere,
- The Netherlands.
Return to
- www.HG.eu
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Safety information
- Corrosive
