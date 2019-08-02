Simple Face Purifying Skin Wash 150Ml

Good product
The product description is simple and understandable. I am a new customer to this brand and I feel very welcome and not at all confused
Refreshing
I have been using this for a few weeks now and i am really noticing the difference. This face wash is so refreshing and really gets rid of grime! The smell is also really nice and the scent lasts all day. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Face feels great!
I usually use Kiehls which is a very expensive product and of very high quality. Although I do love my current face wash, I thought I give this a go at more than half the price and I was disappointed. I would definitely recommend as a cheaper option to my usual. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fresh and moisturising
Simple, Daily skin Detox was simple and easy to use. Perfect for a daily face wash. Skins left with a clear fresh shine removing all excess oils effectively. The daily face wash made up of a detoxifying blend of thyme, zinc and witch has left my face the purest it has ever felt. Most purifying blend yet. Couldst recommend this product enough for its ability to daily fight clogged pores and oily skin. Secondly, the size of the bottle is great for carrying in my everyday wash bag. So handy to carry around. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nice gentle face wash
Have used every morning for the past few weeks and skin has been clean and smooth throughout. Not perfumed so has very neutral smell unless you use too much then it can smell a little chemically but overall recommended [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great gel
Really nice to clean the skin. The only problem would be the smell that stays on the beard for a while. Otherwise it’s really nice a purifies the skin. I would recommend to use instead of a normal shower gel on the face. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Clearer skin without feeling clammy
I used this for the first time last week and I’m normally cautious using such products as I don’t like my face feeling sticky. This product eased my fears as my skin felt clearer but without feeling clammy. Would recommend m. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Good Product
I am happy with this product and seems to be OK so far with my daughters' sensitive skin as well. Not greasy and does what it is supposed to. Haven't tried any other products like this so have nothing to compare it to. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent facewash!
Bought this a few weeks ago and so glad I did! Skin has been so clear ever since. Have tried a number of these products but yet to find one as good as this. Would recommend to anyone looking for a good facewash. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Good
I brought this a month ago and am so glad that I did , you only need a small amount as it lavers well. It has no colour or scent to it and leaves my skin feels very clean and clear and is nice to use every day. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]